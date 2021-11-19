Legendary broadcaster Judy Rankin to retire from LPGA Tour telecasts after 2022

Judy Rankin is one of the best voices in golf history. She distills the game down to its core elements and helps the viewer better understand what the best players in the world are going through inside the ropes. She's informative, funny and offers the right mix of criticism and insight.

Rankin, however, is ready to slow down, and 2022 will mark her final season in the broadcast booth.

At Thursday night's Rolex Awards Dinner after Day 1 of the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, Rankin received the Commissioner's Award from new LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. In her remarks in accepting the award, Rankin -- who has been affiliated with the LPGA Tour as a player or broadcaster for nearly 60 years -- said she will be stepping back.

"I'm coming to the end of my time," said Rankin. "I'm not going to do a Brett Favre and retire about four times. I am seriously slowing down. I don't know how much their will be after this, at some point I will see you next year."

The 76-year-old Rankin was praised by Marcoux Samaan for the contributions the 26-time winner has made to illuminating the LPGA on TV.

"I love the way she's watching from a human perspective," Marcoux Samaan said. "Every time someone's got a really tough putt, she's worried for them. She's analyzing their stroke and being extremely critical and analytical, but at the same time as a person, she's wanting them to succeed, which is something that's really important to me in life."

According to Golf Digest, Rankin, who began broadcasting in 1976 and started calling PGA Tour events in 1985, is scheduled to work four events in 2022, and she will no doubt get the send off she deserves.

"I have really had a great time, I really have," Rankin said. "It's been something. Thank you."

You can watch Rankin's full speech around the 1:25:00 mark: