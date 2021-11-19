Jordan Spieth’s wife Annie Verret Spieth gives birth to the couple’s first child

Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie Verret Spieth, are parents for the first time -- and just in time for the holiday season.

The couple shared on Instagram and through social media that Verret Spieth has given birth to a boy, Sammy Spieth, and mom and baby are doing great.

Sammy Spieth born 11/14 💙

Mama and baby doing great!

Feeling blessed! pic.twitter.com/tV5FZMUGES — Jordan Spieth (@JordanSpieth) November 18, 2021

This is the first child for the couple, who were married in 2018. A little more than three years later, they've now become a family of three.

Verret and Spieth met in high school, then went separate ways as Spieth went to the University of Texas, leading them to a national championship as a member of the golf team before turning pro in 2012. Verret graduated with a degree in business and has worked in the game of golf, working with The First Tee in Texas.

Spieth confirmed in September that his wife was pregnant and due in later November.

"Old news for me, but eventually Annie was going to show around and people were going to know," Spieth said at the Tour Championship. "But we weren't like hiding or anything... it was just more private life. But yeah, very excited. She feels great, that's the No. 1 priority and everything's going smoothly."

Spieth last competed on the PGA Tour when he finished T-18 in the CJ Cup in Las Vegas on Oct. 17.