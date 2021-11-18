2021 CME Group Tour Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2021 CME Group Tour Championship is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the CME Group Tour Championship action.

You can watch the 2021 CME Group Tour Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel and NBC brings together 11 hours of coverage of the tournament.

On the first three days, Golf Channel has coverage, with Thursday and Saturday coverage tape-delayed. On Sunday, NBC has the coverage. Golf Channel's website will live stream coverage starting each of the first three days.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2021 CME Group Tour Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Nov. 18

Golf Channel streaming: 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

Golf Channel streaming: 2-3 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Golf Channel streaming: 2-5 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 4-7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21