2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai is a big event on the 2021 European Tour schedule, with Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, hosting the event.

The DP World Tour Championship Dubai field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and more, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be not reduced, meaning all 53 players will finish the event.

The DP World Tour Championship Dubai TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live for four days with golf action from Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Live coverage is streamed on the NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai TV times and schedule.

2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern