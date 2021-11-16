2021 Early Black Friday: Best golf deals and sales

It's not quite Thanksgiving yet, but it's time to start thinking about the holidays -- whatever it is that you celebrate, including nothing at all. If you're a golfer or you're shopping for a golfer, that means scouring for the best golf deals and sales on 2021 Black Friday.

Well, we have some early, pre-Black Friday sales that are well worth your attention.

We here at Golf News Net want to help you find those deals and sales, so we're linking to the best Black Friday and early Black Friday deals we can find online. We'll keep updating throughout the weekend and the holiday season with updated deals.

This list includes several exclusive promo codes just for GNN readers. You can also find the latest deals we've uncovered for you at our new GNN Deals site!

DISCLOSURE: We curate these deals at our discretion, and we may make a commission on sales from these links.

2021 Black Friday and early Black Friday: Best golf deals and sales

Save 40% on Swing Juice golf-themed T-shirts and apparel: Swing Juice makes some great, funny golf-themed T-shirts and apparel, perfect for golf-nerding out away from the course. They're offering 40% off the regular price on everything sitewide from now through Nov. 21 with the promo code SJEARLY40 at checkout. You can only use the promo code once, so shop wisely!

SAVE 35% SITEWIDE with B. Draddy, Zero Restriction and Fairway & Greene: You can save 35% SITEWIDE at each site using respective promo codes:

Save UP TO 25% sitewide with Stitch Golf: Stitch is one of our favorite brands, selling premium golf bags, time-saving duffels and travel bags, comfortable golf apparel and fashionable headcovers. You can save up to 25% at Stitch, depending on how much your purchase.