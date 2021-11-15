2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.

Collin Morikawa is at 13-to-2.

Abraham Ancer and Matt Fitzpatrick are at 16-to-1.

2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the DP World Tour Championship Dubai, with the European Tour getting back to Dubai to end the season. Despite Jon Rahm choosing to skip this year, the field is strong, and there are a lot of good names on a fun golf course (that, interestingly enough, is a Greg Norman design).

