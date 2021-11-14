The Race to Dubai was first contested in 2009 and, over the course of its short history, has created a fun and exciting way to end the European Tour season.

The format has changed a few times over the years, including the number of players who earn a piece of the bonus pool. However, in 2019, we now have a new system paying out to the top five players in the points race at the end of the DP World Tour Championship.

Jon Rahm won the Race to Dubai in 2019, becoming the ninth golfer to win the European Tour's season-long race.

In 2020, Lee Westwood became European No. 1 for a third time in his career, taking the Race to Dubai title with a second-place finish in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Westwood is one of three players to win the Race to Dubai multiple times. Rory McIlroy has won the Race to Dubai three times, with Henrik Stenson winning twice. There have been six different winners since 2015.

Race to Dubai champions from 2009-present

2009 -- Lee Westwood

2010 -- Martin Kaymer

2011 -- Luke Donald

2012 -- Rory McIlroy

2013 -- Henrik Stenson

2014 -- Rory McIlroy

2015 -- Rory McIlroy

2016 -- Henrik Stenson

2017 -- Tommy Fleetwood

2018 -- Francesco Molinari

2019 -- Jon Rahm

2020 -- Lee Westwood

The Race to Dubai champion earns $2 million for taking the season-long series, taking the lot of the $5 million prize fund.

Starting in 2019, the winner of the DP World Tour Championship wins $3 million from an $8 million prize fund. Potentially, the winner could also win the Race to Dubai and earn $5 million in a single day.