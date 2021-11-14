2021 CME Group Tour Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 CME Group Tour Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

The CME Group Tour Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim, Lydia Ko and more.

This is set to be a 60-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the season, with the winner taking home $1.5 million and being named the Race to the CME Globe champion.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, which is based entirely on the top 60 in the Race to the CME Globe standings.

The week-of alternate list is non-existent. Players who are eligible and choose not to compete are not replaced in the field.

The field will be playing for a $5 million purse, with 37 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 CME Group Tour Championship field

1. Jin Young Ko

2. Nelly Korda

3. Lydia Ko

4. Patty Tavatanakit

5. Inbee Park

6. Ariya Jutanugarn

7. Lexi Thompson

8. Brooke M. Henderson

9. Minjee Lee

10. Nasa Hataoka

11. Sei Young Kim

12. Danielle Kang

13. Jessica Korda

14. Moriya Jutanugarn

15. Jeongeun Lee6

16. Yuka Saso

17. Leona Maguire

18. Celine Boutier

19. Lizette Salas

20. Hyo Joo Kim

21. Pajaree Anannarukarn

22. So Yeon Ryu

23. Ally Ewing

24. Anna Nordqvist

25. In Gee Chun

26. Jennifer Kupcho

27. Matilda Castren

28. Hannah Green

29. Georgia Hall

30. Austin Ernst

31. Gaby Lopez

32. Ryann O'Toole

33. Amy Yang

34. Yealimi Noh

35. Wei-Ling Hsu

36. Mina Harigae

37. Esther Henseleit

38. Nanna Koerstz Madsen

39. Madelene Sagstrom

40. Megan Khang

41. Shanshan Feng

42. Su Oh

43. Jenny Shin

44. Elizabeth Szokol

45. Caroline Masson

46. Stacy Lewis

47. A Lim Kim

48. Eun-Hee Ji

49. Brittany Altomare

50. Angel Yin

51. Amy Olson

52. Xiyu Lin

53. Lauren Stephenson

54. Charley Hull

55. Sophia Popov

56. Yu Liu

57. Chella Choi

58. Carlota Ciganda

59. Jasmine Suwannapura

60. Wichanee Meechai

