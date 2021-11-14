2021 CME Group Tour Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 CME Group Tour Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.
The CME Group Tour Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim, Lydia Ko and more.
This is set to be a 60-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the season, with the winner taking home $1.5 million and being named the Race to the CME Globe champion.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, which is based entirely on the top 60 in the Race to the CME Globe standings.
The week-of alternate list is non-existent. Players who are eligible and choose not to compete are not replaced in the field.
The field will be playing for a $5 million purse, with 37 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 CME Group Tour Championship field
- 1. Jin Young Ko
- 2. Nelly Korda
- 3. Lydia Ko
- 4. Patty Tavatanakit
- 5. Inbee Park
- 6. Ariya Jutanugarn
- 7. Lexi Thompson
- 8. Brooke M. Henderson
- 9. Minjee Lee
- 10. Nasa Hataoka
- 11. Sei Young Kim
- 12. Danielle Kang
- 13. Jessica Korda
- 14. Moriya Jutanugarn
- 15. Jeongeun Lee6
- 16. Yuka Saso
- 17. Leona Maguire
- 18. Celine Boutier
- 19. Lizette Salas
- 20. Hyo Joo Kim
- 21. Pajaree Anannarukarn
- 22. So Yeon Ryu
- 23. Ally Ewing
- 24. Anna Nordqvist
- 25. In Gee Chun
- 26. Jennifer Kupcho
- 27. Matilda Castren
- 28. Hannah Green
- 29. Georgia Hall
- 30. Austin Ernst
- 31. Gaby Lopez
- 32. Ryann O'Toole
- 33. Amy Yang
- 34. Yealimi Noh
- 35. Wei-Ling Hsu
- 36. Mina Harigae
- 37. Esther Henseleit
- 38. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 39. Madelene Sagstrom
- 40. Megan Khang
- 41. Shanshan Feng
- 42. Su Oh
- 43. Jenny Shin
- 44. Elizabeth Szokol
- 45. Caroline Masson
- 46. Stacy Lewis
- 47. A Lim Kim
- 48. Eun-Hee Ji
- 49. Brittany Altomare
- 50. Angel Yin
- 51. Amy Olson
- 52. Xiyu Lin
- 53. Lauren Stephenson
- 54. Charley Hull
- 55. Sophia Popov
- 56. Yu Liu
- 57. Chella Choi
- 58. Carlota Ciganda
- 59. Jasmine Suwannapura
- 60. Wichanee Meechai
