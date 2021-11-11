The 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship purse is set for $2.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $440,000 -- not the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship field is headed by Jim Furyk, Ernie Els and Bernhard Langer.

It's the 24th event of the new season, with 36 players taking on the host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship will be played over four days from Thursday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2021. The top 54 players get into the second leg, with the top 36 advancing to the final leg.

At the season of the season in 2021, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout