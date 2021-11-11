The 2021 Aviv Dubai Championship purse is set for €1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at €250,000 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Aviv Dubai Championship field is headed by Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood and Andrew Johnston.

The Aviv Dubai Championship is the 33rd event of the season and the start of a run of events in the Iberian Peninsula.

The event is played at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Fire Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

2021 Aviv Dubai Championship highlights

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 24 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

All players earn approximately €1,000 if they miss the cut.

There are a total of 2,750 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 460 Race to Dubai points, with players making the 36-hole cut earning points.

2021 Aviv Dubai Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

