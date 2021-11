Ryan Ballengee is joined by Tony Jacklin, who is co-author (along with Tony Jimenez) of the new book "Tony Jacklin: My Ryder Cup Journey." The pair talk about Jacklin's remarkable, transformative Ryder Cup experience as a player and a captain and the mark he has left on the biennial competition.

