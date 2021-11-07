2021 Pelican Women’s Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Pelican Women's Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.
The Pelican Women's Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim, Lydia Ko and more.
This is set to be a 108-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first Asian-based event since the pandemic started.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA Tour's eligibility criteria.
The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, with 29 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Pelican Women's Championship field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Ana Belac
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Tiffany Chan
- Ssu-Chia Cheng
- Chella Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Cydney Clanton
- Jenny Coleman
- Daniela Darquea
- Perrine Delacour
- Lindy Duncan
- Austin Ernst
- Nicole Broch Estrup
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Maria Fassi
- Kristen Gillman
- Jaye Marie Green
- Mina Harigae
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Jillian Hollis
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Caroline Inglis
- Eun Hee Ji
- Tiffany Joh
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Katherine Kirk
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Jessica Korda
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Destiny Lawson
- Esther Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Mirim Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Caroline Masson
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Giulia Molinaro
- Azahara Munoz
- Benyapa Niphatsophon
- Yealimi Noh
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Annie Park
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Gerina Piller
- Sophia Popov
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- So Yeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Alena Sharp
- Jenny Shin
- Sarah Jane Smith
- Jennifer Song
- Angela Stanford
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Lexi Thompson
- Maria Fernanda Torres
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Anne van Dam
- Jing Yan
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
Top 50 players in 2021 Pelican Women's Championship field
- 1. Jin Young Ko
- 2. Nelly Korda
- 4. Sei Young Kim
- 6. Yuka Saso
- 7. Lydia Ko
- 8. Nasa Hataoka
- 10. Brooke Henderson
- 11. Danielle Kang
- 12. Patty Tavatanakit
- 13. Lexi Thompson
- 16. Lizette Salas
- 18. JeongEun Lee6
- 20. Jessica Korda
- 22. So Yeon Ryu
- 23. Ally Ewing
- 24. Ariya Jutanugarn
- 29. Austin Ernst
- 32. Celine Boutier
- 33. Jennifer Kupcho
- 34. Moriya Jutanugarn
- 37. Yealimi Noh
- 38. Sophia Popov
- 39. Megan Khang
- 41. In Gee Chun
- 42. Amy Olson
- 43. Madelene Sagstrom
- 45. A Lim Kim
- 47. Leona Maguire
- 49. Matilda Castren