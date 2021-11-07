2021 Pelican Women’s Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Pelican Women's Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

The Pelican Women's Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim, Lydia Ko and more.

This is set to be a 108-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first Asian-based event since the pandemic started.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA Tour's eligibility criteria.

The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, with 29 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Pelican Women's Championship field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Ana Belac

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Tiffany Chan

Ssu-Chia Cheng

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Cydney Clanton

Jenny Coleman

Daniela Darquea

Perrine Delacour

Lindy Duncan

Austin Ernst

Nicole Broch Estrup

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Kristen Gillman

Jaye Marie Green

Mina Harigae

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Jillian Hollis

Wei-Ling Hsu

Caroline Inglis

Eun Hee Ji

Tiffany Joh

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

A Lim Kim

Sei Young Kim

Katherine Kirk

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Jessica Korda

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Destiny Lawson

Esther Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Mirim Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Caroline Masson

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Giulia Molinaro

Azahara Munoz

Benyapa Niphatsophon

Yealimi Noh

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Annie Park

Pornanong Phatlum

Gerina Piller

Sophia Popov

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

So Yeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Alena Sharp

Jenny Shin

Sarah Jane Smith

Jennifer Song

Angela Stanford

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Patty Tavatanakit

Lexi Thompson

Maria Fernanda Torres

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Anne van Dam

Jing Yan

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Top 50 players in 2021 Pelican Women's Championship field