The 2021 Portugal Masters purse is set for €1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at €250,000 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Portugal Masters field is headed by Nino Bertasio, Wil Besseling and more.

The Portugal Masters is the 36th event of the season and the end of a run of events in the Iberian Peninsula.

The event is played at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal.

2021 Portugal Masters highlights

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 24 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

All players earn approximately €1,000 if they miss the cut.

There are a total of 2,750 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 460 Race to Dubai points, with players making the 36-hole cut earning points.

2021 Portugal Masters purse, winner's share, prize money payout