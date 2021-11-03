Blake Bortles got the call from the Green Bay Packers while playing a great round of golf
Golf Culture Suggested Links

Blake Bortles got the call from the Green Bay Packers while playing a great round of golf

11/03/2021 at 2:20 pm
Golf News Net


It was a casual Wednesday round for former No. 1 quarterback Blake Bortles.

The UCF product and Jacksonville Jaugars signal-caller was even through seven holes on the Ocean Course at Ponte Vedra Inn and Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. -- less than hour from Jacksonville -- when he got a call from the Green Bay Packers. They needed him to get up to Wisconsin, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers had contracted COVID-19 and would be ineligible to play Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Mark Long of the Associated Press, Bortles' round was taking an ugly turn when his phone rang.

The par-4 eighth plays 413 yards from the back tees and is the No. 13 handicap hole on the course. This was a great round for Bortles, too, as he plays out of Marsh Landing Country Club to a current handicap index of 9.5.

Since Rodgers is considered unvaccinated by the National Football League, he must quarantine for a minimum of 10 days and cannot return until Nov. 13 at the earliest, assuming he remains asymptomatic.

Bortles was on the Packers' roster over the summer until Rodgers reported for camp after a tenuous situation with the organization's management. He will reportedly be signed to the practice squad, eligible to be on the 53-man roster for Sunday.

Herbert Strong is the original architect of the Ocean Course, with Bobby Weed completing a second renovation tour in 2020.

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.