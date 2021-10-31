2021 World Wide Technology Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 World Wide Technology Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The World Wide Technology Championship field is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour regular season.

We don't yet have the four Monday qualifiers for this event already in the field.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $7.2 million purse, with 20 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 World Wide Technology Championship field

Abraham Ancer

Juan Carlos Benitez

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jonas Blixt

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Joel Dahmen

Samuel Del Val

Thomas Detry

Roberto Díaz

Luke Donald

Tyler Duncan

JD Fernandez

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Sergio Garcia

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Talor Gooch

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

John Huh

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Luke List

Adam Long

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

Shane Lowry

Willie Mack III

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Graeme McDowell

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Guido Migliozzi

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Greyson Sigg

Roger Sloan

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2021 World Wide Technology Championship field