2021 World Wide Technology Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 World Wide Technology Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
The World Wide Technology Championship field is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour regular season.
We don't yet have the four Monday qualifiers for this event already in the field.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $7.2 million purse, with 20 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 World Wide Technology Championship field
- Abraham Ancer
- Juan Carlos Benitez
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jonas Blixt
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Joel Dahmen
- Samuel Del Val
- Thomas Detry
- Roberto Díaz
- Luke Donald
- Tyler Duncan
- JD Fernandez
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Sergio Garcia
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Talor Gooch
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- John Huh
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Brooks Koepka
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
- Shane Lowry
- Willie Mack III
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Graeme McDowell
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Guido Migliozzi
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Greyson Sigg
- Roger Sloan
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Will Zalatoris
