Congaree Foundation creates PGA Management scholarship at Coastal Carolina University

Congaree Foundation has announced a partnership with Coastal Carolina University, located in Myrtle Beach, S.C., to establish the Congaree Foundation Scholarship for the university’s PGA Golf Management program.

The Congaree Foundation Scholarship will be awarded annually starting with the 2022-23 acamdeic year to one incoming undergraduate student at CCU. To be eligible, an awardee will have to be entering the university as full-time, first-year students in the PGA Golf Management program, have participated in Congaree Foundation programming and a South Carolina resident.

The scholarship will cover the recipient’s tuition and fees and can be renewed annually throughout the student’s four-year, full-time enrollment in the university’s PGA Golf Management program. Congaree Foundation will provide a list of qualified candidates to CCU each spring, from which the school will select the final scholarship recipient for the upcoming fall semester.

“Congaree Foundation is the heart of Congaree Golf Club and drives its philanthropic mission to positively impact the lives of young people in South Carolina and across the globe who share a passion for golf,” said Bruce Davidson, director of golf at Congaree, which hosted the PGA Tour in 2021.

“We are excited to partner with Coastal Carolina University to offer the Congaree Foundation Scholarship and provide financial resources that will enable ambitious students to pursue their dreams of working in the golf industry.”

The PGA Golf Management program at CCU, established in 1999, prepares students for a successful career in the golf industry by combining academic studies and a professional golf-training curriculum.

“The Congaree Foundation Scholarship represents a great opportunity for students entering Coastal Carolina’s PGM program,” said CCU President Michael T. Benson. “We are very thankful for the Congaree Foundation’s support of the University. Together, we share a commitment to enhancing the educational opportunities for South Carolina residents.”