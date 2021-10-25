2021 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 54 players advancing to TimberTech Championship

The PGA Tour Champions's 2021 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs continue with the second stage, the TimberTech Championship, played in Naples, Fla., at The Course at Broken Sound.

The TimberTech Championship field has the top 54 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three playoff events.

With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the TimberTech Championship, the top 36 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the TimberTech Championship, qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

Steven Alker played his way into the second leg of playoffs through the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

2021 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 54 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2021 TimberTech Championship