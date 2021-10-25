2021 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 54 players advancing to TimberTech Championship

The PGA Tour Champions's 2021 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs continue with the second stage, the TimberTech Championship, played in Naples, Fla., at The Course at Broken Sound.
The TimberTech Championship field has the top 54 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three playoff events.
With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the TimberTech Championship, the top 36 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the TimberTech Championship, qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.
Steven Alker played his way into the second leg of playoffs through the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
2021 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 54 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2021 TimberTech Championship
- 1. Bernhard Langer
- 2. Jim Furyk
- 3. Ernie Els
- 4. Miguel Angel Jiménez
- 5. Jerry Kelly
- 6. Retief Goosen
- 7. Kevin Sutherland
- 8. Mike Weir
- 9. Doug Barron
- 10. Darren Clarke
- 11. Alex Cejka
- 12. Steve Flesch
- 13. Scott Parel
- 14. Steve Stricker
- 15. Rod Pampling
- 16. Tim Petrovic
- 17. Woody Austin
- 18. Robert Karlsson
- 19. David Toms
- 20. Fred Couples
- 21. K.J. Choi
- 22. Stephen Ames
- 23. Brett Quigley
- 24. Paul Broadhurst
- 25. Brandt Jobe
- 26. Phil Mickelson
- 27. Wes Short, Jr.
- 28. Glen Day
- 29. Dicky Pride
- 30. Colin Montgomerie
- 31. Paul Goydos
- 32. Gene Sauers
- 33. Vijay Singh
- 34. Kenny Perry
- 35. Shane Bertsch
- 36. Kirk Triplett
- 37. Marco Dawson
- 38. Lee Janzen
- 39. Cameron Beckman
- 40. Rocco Mediate
- 41. Tim Herron
- 42. Joe Durant
- 43. Jeff Maggert
- 44. Ken Duke
- 45. Stephen Leaney
- 46. Steven Alker
- 47. Billy Mayfair
- 48. Billy Andrade
- 49. Tom Lehman
- 50. Bob Estes
- 51. Scott Dunlap
- 52. Ken Tanigawa
- 53. David McKenzie
- 54. Tom Byrum