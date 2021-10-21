2021 Mallorca Golf Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel
10/21/2021 at 12:19 pm
The 2021 Mallorca Golf Open is a big event on the 2021 European Tour schedule, with Golf Santa Ponsa in Balearic Islands, Spain, Spain, hosting the event.

The Mallorca Golf Open field is headed by Thomas Detry, Jeff Winther and more, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 65 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

The Mallorca Golf Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live for four days with golf action from Golf Santa Ponsa in Balearic Islands, Spain.

Live coverage is streamed on the NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Mallorca Golf Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Mallorca Golf Open TV times and schedule.

2021 Mallorca Golf Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, Oct. 21: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Friday, Oct. 22: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, Oct. 23: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Sunday, Oct. 24: 7:30-11:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

