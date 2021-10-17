When is the last time Rory McIlroy won a major championship?

Rory McIlroy has 19 PGA Tour wins in his career. Several years ago, he was on a career trajectory like Arnold Palmer, Gary Player or maybe even Tiger Woods, because of how frequently he won at a young age.

Now, though, McIlroy is at a crossroads in his career as a long drought without a major championship win continues.

The last time Rory McIlroy won a PGA Tour event was the 2021 Wells Fargo Cahmpionship in Charlotte. It's the second time in McIlroy's career that he won at Quail Hollow Club.

McIlroy's last major championship victory, though, came back in 2014.

Rory McIlroy won a major at the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky. He won The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool just three weeks prior to that for his third major title.

That doesn't mean McIlroy hasn't been on the cusp of ending the winless streak several times. He has 13 top-10 finishes in the majors since his last win.

McIlroy has managed to win the FedEx Cup twice since his last major win, including in 2019.