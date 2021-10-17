When is the last time Rickie Fowler won a PGA Tour tournament?

Rickie Fowler has five PGA Tour wins in his career. Several years ago, he was on a career trajectory that set himself up to be one of the greats because of how frequently he won at a young age and how often he contended in majors.

In 2021, Fowler is at a crossroads in his career as a long drought without a PGA Tour -- or major championship -- win continues.

The last time Rickie Fowler won a PGA Tour event had been the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open in Arizona. He overcame a snakebitten past in the event and a horrible run in the final round to get to the finish line and hoist his fifth PGA Tour title.

Despite medal-stand finishes in all four majors -- including a sweep of top-five finishes in 2014 -- Fowler is yet to win a major championship.

Fowler has been working on improving his golf swing, trying to make his mechanics more reliable under pressure-packed situations. During that work, Fowler has fallen hard, losing grip of his complete game, particularly his esteemed short game.

However, a win for Fowler could be the confidence boost he needs to believe more in what he's worked on and take the biggest step in his career.