2021 SAS Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/17/2021 at 7:00 pm
The 2021 SAS Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lee Janzen, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C.

Janzen won the 54-hole tournament in a playoff over Miguel Angel Jimenez. Janzen and Jimenez got into extra frames after finishing tied at 12-under 204.

On the first playoff hole, Janzen made a 25-footer for birdie to take the title. Jim Furyk and Alex Cejka finished a shot out of the playoff.

Janzen won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

SAS Championship recap notes

Janzen wins his second PGA Tour Champions title, earning a coveted follow-up win on the 50-plus circuit.

The money Janzen -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no true cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Virginia.

2021 SAS Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Lee Janzen -12 67 70 67 204 $315,000
2 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -12 67 68 69 204 $184,800
T3 Jim Furyk -11 69 69 67 205 $138,600
T3 Alex Cejka -11 68 67 70 205 $138,600
T5 Paul Broadhurst -10 68 70 68 206 $81,900
T5 Thongchai Jaidee -10 66 71 69 206 $81,900
T5 Scott Parel -10 65 71 70 206 $81,900
T5 Bernhard Langer -10 70 66 70 206 $81,900
T9 Kevin Sutherland -9 69 69 69 207 $54,600
T9 Woody Austin -9 71 67 69 207 $54,600
T9 Scott Dunlap -9 68 68 71 207 $54,600
T12 Brandt Jobe -8 70 69 69 208 $41,475
T12 Stuart Appleby -8 68 70 70 208 $41,475
T12 Steve Flesch -8 72 67 69 208 $41,475
T12 Harrison Frazar -8 68 69 71 208 $41,475
T16 Tim Petrovic -7 68 72 69 209 $34,650
T16 Steven Alker -7 69 70 70 209 $34,650
T18 Esteban Toledo -6 73 73 64 210 $30,555
T18 Padraig Harrington -6 71 67 72 210 $30,555
T20 Davis Love III -5 71 72 68 211 $25,305
T20 Darren Clarke -5 75 67 69 211 $25,305
T20 Jay Haas -5 68 73 70 211 $25,305
T20 Brett Quigley -5 68 72 71 211 $25,305
T24 Vijay Singh -4 74 68 70 212 $19,635
T24 Kirk Triplett -4 72 70 70 212 $19,635
T24 Glen Day -4 71 71 70 212 $19,635
T24 Tim Herron -4 70 74 68 212 $19,635
T24 K.J. Choi -4 70 71 71 212 $19,635
T24 Jeff Sluman -4 68 72 72 212 $19,635
T30 Cameron Beckman -3 72 69 72 213 $15,488
T30 Paul Stankowski -3 70 70 73 213 $15,488
T30 Retief Goosen -3 68 72 73 213 $15,488
T30 David Toms -3 68 71 74 213 $15,488
T34 Robert Karlsson -2 66 76 72 214 $12,642
T34 Ernie Els -2 71 73 70 214 $12,642
T34 John Senden -2 70 72 72 214 $12,642
T34 Stephen Ames -2 70 71 73 214 $12,642
T34 Marco Dawson -2 73 75 66 214 $12,642
T39 Michael Allen -1 72 71 72 215 $9,870
T39 Rod Pampling -1 72 71 72 215 $9,870
T39 Wes Short, Jr. -1 70 73 72 215 $9,870
T39 Kenny Perry -1 72 71 72 215 $9,870
T39 Billy Andrade -1 70 72 73 215 $9,870
T39 Corey Pavin -1 72 70 73 215 $9,870
T39 Olin Browne -1 73 73 69 215 $9,870
T46 Jerry Kelly E 72 71 73 216 $6,930
T46 Stephen Leaney E 72 72 72 216 $6,930
T46 David McKenzie E 72 72 72 216 $6,930
T46 Gene Sauers E 74 70 72 216 $6,930
T46 Duffy Waldorf E 72 74 70 216 $6,930
T46 Ken Duke E 71 70 75 216 $6,930
T46 Ken Tanigawa E 73 74 69 216 $6,930
T53 Fred Funk 1 72 72 73 217 $4,830
T53 Matt Gogel 1 71 73 73 217 $4,830
T53 Jeff Maggert 1 69 72 76 217 $4,830
T53 Joey Sindelar 1 71 74 72 217 $4,830
T53 Colin Montgomerie 1 72 74 71 217 $4,830
T58 John Daly 2 68 75 75 218 $3,675
T58 David Berganio Jr 2 69 72 77 218 $3,675
T58 Larry Mize 2 73 72 73 218 $3,675
T58 Rocco Mediate 2 71 74 73 218 $3,675
T58 Willie Wood 2 73 73 72 218 $3,675
T58 Tom Byrum 2 74 73 71 218 $3,675
T64 Shane Bertsch 3 72 71 76 219 $2,730
T64 Stephen Dodd 3 71 74 74 219 $2,730
T64 Paul Goydos 3 71 76 72 219 $2,730
T67 Tom Gillis 4 73 73 74 220 $1,991
T67 Carlos Franco 4 73 74 73 220 $1,991
T67 Robert Allenby 4 78 69 73 220 $1,991
T67 Neal Lancaster 4 74 74 72 220 $1,991
T67 Mike Goodes 4 75 76 69 220 $1,991
T72 Tom Lehman 5 70 76 75 221 $1,439
T72 Dicky Pride 5 71 77 73 221 $1,439
T72 Kent Jones 5 78 73 70 221 $1,439
T72 Frank Lickliter 5 77 75 69 221 $1,439
T76 Chris DiMarco 6 74 72 76 222 $1,134
T76 Tom Pernice Jr. 6 74 73 75 222 $1,134
T76 Billy Mayfair 6 75 73 74 222 $1,134
T79 Bob Estes 7 72 75 76 223 $935
T79 José María Olazábal 7 75 72 76 223 $935
81 Mark Brooks 8 76 72 76 224 $861
82 Steve Pate 12 75 77 76 228 $820


