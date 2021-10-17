2021 SAS Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 SAS Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lee Janzen, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C.

Janzen won the 54-hole tournament in a playoff over Miguel Angel Jimenez. Janzen and Jimenez got into extra frames after finishing tied at 12-under 204.

On the first playoff hole, Janzen made a 25-footer for birdie to take the title. Jim Furyk and Alex Cejka finished a shot out of the playoff.

Janzen won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

SAS Championship recap notes

Janzen wins his second PGA Tour Champions title, earning a coveted follow-up win on the 50-plus circuit.

The money Janzen -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no true cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Virginia.

2021 SAS Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details