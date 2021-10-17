2021 Mallorca Golf Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Mallorca Golf Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Club de Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.
The Mallorca Golf Open field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Martin Kaymer and Matt Fitzpatrick.
This is set to be a 126-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to the European Tour's long-running Spain stop.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for an €1 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Mallorca Golf Open field
- Thomas Aiken
- Pep Angles
- Maverick Antcliff
- Adri Arnaus
- Nino Bertasio
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Grégory Bourdy
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- Ashley Chesters
- Aaron Cockerill
- Dave Coupland
- Sean Crocker
- Louis De Jager
- Eduardo De La Riva
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Paul Dunne
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Rhys Enoch
- Ben Evans
- Jens Fahrbring
- Oliver Farr
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Toni Ferrer
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Oliver Fisher
- Matt Ford
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Josh Geary
- Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
- Gavin Green
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Peter Hanson
- Grégory Havret
- Benjamin Hebert
- Scott Hend
- Sam Horsfield
- David Howell
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Andrew Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Martin Kaymer
- Frank Kennedy
- Sihwan Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Niklas Lemke
- Ondrej Lieser
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Richard Mansell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Victor Miron
- James Morrison
- Gavin Moynihan
- Wilco Nienaber
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Thomas Pieters
- Carlos Pigem
- Benjamin Poke
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Bernd Ritthammer
- Robin Roussel
- Adrien Saddier
- Ricardo Santos
- Matti Schmid
- Max Schmitt
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jack Senior
- Cormac Sharvin
- Callum Shinkwin
- Joel Sjöholm
- Lee Slattery
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Connor Syme
- Toby Tree
- Darius Van Driel
- Lars Van Meijel
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Romain Wattel
- Dale Whitnell
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2021 Mallorca Golf Open field
There are no top-50 players in the field.