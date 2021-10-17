2021 Mallorca Golf Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Mallorca Golf Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Club de Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.

The Mallorca Golf Open field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Martin Kaymer and Matt Fitzpatrick.

This is set to be a 126-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to the European Tour's long-running Spain stop.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for an €1 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Mallorca Golf Open field

Thomas Aiken

Pep Angles

Maverick Antcliff

Adri Arnaus

Nino Bertasio

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Grégory Bourdy

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

Ashley Chesters

Aaron Cockerill

Dave Coupland

Sean Crocker

Louis De Jager

Eduardo De La Riva

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Paul Dunne

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Rhys Enoch

Ben Evans

Jens Fahrbring

Oliver Farr

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Toni Ferrer

Pedro Figueiredo

Oliver Fisher

Matt Ford

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Josh Geary

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet

Gavin Green

Joachim B. Hansen

Peter Hanson

Grégory Havret

Benjamin Hebert

Scott Hend

Sam Horsfield

David Howell

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Andrew Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Martin Kaymer

Frank Kennedy

Sihwan Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

Niklas Lemke

Ondrej Lieser

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Richard Mansell

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Victor Miron

James Morrison

Gavin Moynihan

Wilco Nienaber

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Thomas Pieters

Carlos Pigem

Benjamin Poke

Garrick Porteous

Haydn Porteous

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Kristoffer Reitan

Bernd Ritthammer

Robin Roussel

Adrien Saddier

Ricardo Santos

Matti Schmid

Max Schmitt

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jack Senior

Cormac Sharvin

Callum Shinkwin

Joel Sjöholm

Lee Slattery

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Connor Syme

Toby Tree

Darius Van Driel

Lars Van Meijel

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Romain Wattel

Dale Whitnell

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2021 Mallorca Golf Open field

There are no top-50 players in the field.