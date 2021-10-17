2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters purse is set for €3 million, with 67 professional players who complete four rounds at the Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain, earning an official-money paycheck this week.
The winner's share of the Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters prize pool is at €500,000, with the second-place finisher taking home €333,330.
The Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters field is headed by Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Min Woo Lee and more.
This tournament started with 132 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week after two rounds of play at 5-over 147 or better.
What else is on the line
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this event will earn 710 Race to Dubai points, which goes a long way in making the top 60 in the standings for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
Additionally, there are 30 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner of the tournament.
While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the European Tour. Winners of this event get a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, berths into critical European Tour events for years to come.
2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters prize money, winner's share, first-place payout
- 1. €500,000
- 2. €333,330
- 3. €187,800
- 4. €150,000
- 5. €127,200
- 6. €105,000
- 7. €90,000
- 8. €75,000
- 9. €67,200
- 10. €60,000
- 11. €55,200
- 12. €51,600
- 13. €48,300
- 14. €45,900
- 15. €44,100
- 16. €42,300
- 17. €40,500
- 18. €38,700
- 19. €37,200
- 20. €36,000
- 21. €34,800
- 22. €33,900
- 23. €33,000
- 24. €32,100
- 25. €31,200
- 26. €30,300
- 27. €29,400
- 28. €28,500
- 29. €27,600
- 30. €26,700
- 31. €25,800
- 32. €24,900
- 33. €24,000
- 34. €23,100
- 35. €22,500
- 36. €21,900
- 37. €21,300
- 38. €20,700
- 39. €20,100
- 40. €19,500
- 41. €18,900
- 42. €18,300
- 43. €17,700
- 44. €17,100
- 45. €16,500
- 46. €15,900
- 47. €15,300
- 48. €14,700
- 49. €14,100
- 50. €13,500
- 51. €12,900
- 52. €12,300
- 53. €11,700
- 54. €11,100
- 55. €10,500
- 56. €9,900
- 57. €9,300
- 58. €9,000
- 59. €8,700
- 60. €8,400
- 61. €8,100
- 62. €7,800
- 63. €7,500
- 64. €7,200
- 65. €6,900