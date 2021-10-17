2021 BMW Ladies Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 BMW Ladies Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at LPGA International Busan in Busan, South Korea.

The BMW Ladies Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim, Lydia Ko and more.

This is set to be a 154-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first Asian-based event since the pandemic started.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA Tour's eligibility criteria.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 23 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 BMW Ladies Championship field

Marina Alex

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Hannah Green

Esther Henseleit

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Eun Hee Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Yea Lin Kang

Sarah Kemp

A Lim Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Jennifer Kupcho

Bronte Law

Alison Lee

Jeongeun Lee

Ji Hyun Lee

Min Lee

Minjee Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Wichanee Meechai

Giulia Molinaro

Yealimi Noh

Su Oh

Hee Young Park

Inbee Park

Sung Hyun Park

So eon Ryu

Sarah Schmelzel

Jenny Shin

Yebeen Sohn

Jennifer Song

Jasmine Suwannapura

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Albane Valenzuela

Amy Yang

