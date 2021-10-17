2021 BMW Ladies Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 BMW Ladies Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at LPGA International Busan in Busan, South Korea.
The BMW Ladies Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim, Lydia Ko and more.
This is set to be a 154-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first Asian-based event since the pandemic started.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA Tour's eligibility criteria.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 23 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 BMW Ladies Championship field
- Marina Alex
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Chella Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Hannah Green
- Esther Henseleit
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Eun Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Yea Lin Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- A Lim Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Bronte Law
- Alison Lee
- Jeongeun Lee
- Ji Hyun Lee
- Min Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Yu Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Wichanee Meechai
- Giulia Molinaro
- Yealimi Noh
- Su Oh
- Hee Young Park
- Inbee Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- So eon Ryu
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Jenny Shin
- Yebeen Sohn
- Jennifer Song
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Albane Valenzuela
- Amy Yang
Top 50 players in 2021 BMW Ladies Championship field
