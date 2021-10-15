2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters is a big event on the 2021 European Tour schedule, with Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain, hosting the event.

The Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters field is headed by Jon Rahm, Bernd Wiesberger and more, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 65 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

The Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live for four days with golf action from Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande.

Live coverage is streamed on the NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters TV times and schedule.

2021 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern