2021 Acciona Open de Espana final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Acciona Open de Espana final leaderboard is headed by winner Danny Cabrera Bello, who picked up the win in a playoff at Club de Campo Villa in Madrid, Spain.
Cabrera Bello went to a playoff with fellow Spaniard Adri Arnaus after the players, who competed together in the final group on Sunday, finished tied at 19-under 265.
On the first playoff hole, Cabrera Bello won with a birdie 3 to Arnaus' par 4, earning the win in his national championship.
Cabrera Bello won the €233,900 winner's share of the €1,500,000 purse.
2021 Acciona Open de Espana highlights
Acciona Open de Espana recap notes
Cabrera Bello earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, with Cabrera Bello getting some benefit from Jon Rahm competing.
There was a cut this week, with 80 qualifying players finishing the event after making the 36-hole cut on 3-under 139 or better. A 54-hole cut was made down to 75 players who finished the tournament.
Cabrera Bello earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.
The European Tour season continues next week with the Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters in Spain.
2021 Acciona Open de Espana final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-19
|67
|65
|64
|69
|265
|€233,900
|2
|Adri Arnaus
|-19
|67
|64
|67
|67
|265
|€151,700
|T3
|Grant Forrest
|-17
|65
|67
|70
|65
|267
|€71,966
|T3
|Julien Guerrier
|-17
|66
|66
|66
|69
|267
|€71,966
|T3
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-17
|67
|64
|70
|66
|267
|€71,966
|T6
|Wil Besseling
|-16
|64
|65
|72
|67
|268
|€42,100
|T6
|Wilco Nienaber
|-16
|71
|65
|68
|64
|268
|€42,100
|T6
|Jack Senior
|-16
|67
|67
|65
|69
|268
|€42,100
|T9
|Richard Bland
|-15
|69
|68
|64
|68
|269
|€28,765.33
|T9
|Renato Paratore
|-15
|67
|70
|67
|65
|269
|€28,765.33
|T9
|Marc Warren
|-15
|66
|67
|69
|67
|269
|€28,765.33
|T12
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|-14
|66
|68
|68
|68
|270
|€22,207.60
|T12
|Victor Dubuisson
|-14
|67
|68
|69
|66
|270
|€22,207.60
|T12
|Alexander Levy
|-14
|72
|64
|65
|69
|270
|€22,207.60
|T12
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-14
|70
|67
|67
|66
|270
|€22,207.60
|T12
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-14
|69
|66
|70
|65
|270
|€22,207.60
|T17
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|-13
|67
|69
|68
|67
|271
|€18,718.67
|T17
|Adrian Otaegui
|-13
|68
|70
|65
|68
|271
|€18,718.67
|T17
|Jon Rahm
|-13
|63
|67
|72
|69
|271
|€18,718.67
|T20
|Mikko Korhonen
|-12
|69
|66
|69
|68
|272
|€16,720.75
|T20
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-12
|67
|66
|70
|69
|272
|€16,720.75
|T20
|Adrian Meronk
|-12
|69
|68
|67
|68
|272
|€16,720.75
|T20
|Jordan Smith
|-12
|66
|71
|68
|67
|272
|€16,720.75
|T24
|George Coetzee
|-11
|69
|69
|66
|69
|273
|€13,809.50
|T24
|Jamie Donaldson
|-11
|64
|70
|69
|70
|273
|€13,809.50
|T24
|Ryan Fox
|-11
|65
|71
|67
|70
|273
|€13,809.50
|T24
|Joachim B. Hansen
|-11
|68
|66
|70
|69
|273
|€13,809.50
|T24
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-11
|67
|67
|70
|69
|273
|€13,809.50
|T24
|Andrew Johnston
|-11
|70
|68
|67
|68
|273
|€13,809.50
|T24
|Matthew Jordan
|-11
|68
|65
|69
|71
|273
|€13,809.50
|T24
|Ross Mcgowan
|-11
|61
|70
|71
|71
|273
|€13,809.50
|T24
|John Murphy
|-11
|68
|68
|69
|68
|273
|€13,809.50
|T24
|Santiago Tarrio
|-11
|66
|68
|69
|70
|273
|€13,809.50
|T34
|David Drysdale
|-10
|64
|70
|68
|72
|274
|€10,966.75
|T34
|Jacobo Pastor
|-10
|71
|66
|70
|67
|274
|€10,966.75
|T34
|David Puig (a)
|-10
|68
|67
|69
|70
|274
|€0
|T34
|Kalle Samooja
|-10
|67
|72
|68
|67
|274
|€10,966.75
|T34
|Connor Syme
|-10
|67
|69
|73
|65
|274
|€10,966.75
|T39
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
|-9
|68
|68
|68
|71
|275
|€9,494
|T39
|Joakim Lagergren
|-9
|65
|69
|71
|70
|275
|€9,494
|T39
|Francesco Laporta
|-9
|67
|71
|70
|67
|275
|€9,494
|T39
|Min Woo Lee
|-9
|67
|69
|70
|69
|275
|€9,494
|T39
|Edoardo Molinari
|-9
|67
|70
|67
|71
|275
|€9,494
|T39
|Alvaro Quiros
|-9
|71
|67
|66
|71
|275
|€9,494
|T45
|Marcus Armitage
|-8
|69
|68
|71
|68
|276
|€7,576
|T45
|Jorge Campillo
|-8
|67
|70
|68
|71
|276
|€7,576
|T45
|Dave Coupland
|-8
|68
|69
|71
|68
|276
|€7,576
|T45
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
|-8
|68
|68
|71
|69
|276
|€7,576
|T45
|Calum Hill
|-8
|70
|68
|69
|69
|276
|€7,576
|T45
|Scott Jamieson
|-8
|66
|68
|70
|72
|276
|€7,576
|T45
|David Law
|-8
|70
|69
|71
|66
|276
|€7,576
|T45
|Richie Ramsay
|-8
|69
|69
|72
|66
|276
|€7,576
|T53
|Luke Donald
|-7
|69
|70
|69
|69
|277
|€6,069
|T53
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-7
|69
|69
|71
|68
|277
|€6,069
|T53
|Andy Sullivan
|-7
|67
|70
|72
|68
|277
|€6,069
|T56
|Thomas Aiken
|-6
|69
|68
|71
|70
|278
|€5,110
|T56
|Steven Brown
|-6
|68
|68
|72
|70
|278
|€5,110
|T56
|Lorenzo Gagli
|-6
|70
|69
|69
|70
|278
|€5,110
|T56
|Niklas Lemke
|-6
|68
|69
|72
|69
|278
|€5,110
|T56
|Zander Lombard
|-6
|72
|67
|70
|69
|278
|€5,110
|T56
|Antoine Rozner
|-6
|67
|72
|71
|68
|278
|€5,110
|T56
|Jason Scrivener
|-6
|71
|68
|70
|69
|278
|€5,110
|T56
|Graeme Storm
|-6
|71
|67
|69
|71
|278
|€5,110
|T56
|Justin Walters
|-6
|71
|68
|71
|68
|278
|€5,110
|T65
|Ashley Chesters
|-5
|71
|66
|72
|70
|279
|€4,288
|T65
|Aaron Cockerill
|-5
|66
|69
|73
|71
|279
|€4,288
|T65
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|-5
|65
|73
|72
|69
|279
|€4,288
|T68
|Nino Bertasio
|-3
|67
|71
|70
|73
|281
|€3,877
|T68
|Haotong Li
|-3
|68
|71
|72
|70
|281
|€3,877
|T68
|Darius Van Driel
|-3
|67
|71
|71
|72
|281
|€3,877
|T71
|Darren Fichardt
|-2
|70
|66
|75
|71
|282
|€3,189.75
|T71
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|-2
|62
|73
|76
|71
|282
|€3,189.75
|T71
|David Horsey
|-2
|66
|70
|75
|71
|282
|€3,189.75
|T71
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-2
|71
|68
|72
|71
|282
|€3,189.75
|75
|Oliver Farr
|-1
|72
|67
|71
|73
|283
|€3,046