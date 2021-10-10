2021 Acciona Open de Espana final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Acciona Open de Espana final leaderboard is headed by winner Danny Cabrera Bello, who picked up the win in a playoff at Club de Campo Villa in Madrid, Spain.

Cabrera Bello went to a playoff with fellow Spaniard Adri Arnaus after the players, who competed together in the final group on Sunday, finished tied at 19-under 265.

On the first playoff hole, Cabrera Bello won with a birdie 3 to Arnaus' par 4, earning the win in his national championship.

Cabrera Bello won the €233,900 winner's share of the €1,500,000 purse.

2021 Acciona Open de Espana highlights

For more, visit EuropeanTour.com!

Acciona Open de Espana recap notes

Cabrera Bello earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, with Cabrera Bello getting some benefit from Jon Rahm competing.

There was a cut this week, with 80 qualifying players finishing the event after making the 36-hole cut on 3-under 139 or better. A 54-hole cut was made down to 75 players who finished the tournament.

Cabrera Bello earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters in Spain.

2021 Acciona Open de Espana final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details