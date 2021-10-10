2021 Acciona Open de Espana final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Acciona Open de Espana final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/10/2021 at 4:09 pm
The 2021 Acciona Open de Espana final leaderboard is headed by winner Danny Cabrera Bello, who picked up the win in a playoff at Club de Campo Villa in Madrid, Spain.

Cabrera Bello went to a playoff with fellow Spaniard Adri Arnaus after the players, who competed together in the final group on Sunday, finished tied at 19-under 265.

On the first playoff hole, Cabrera Bello won with a birdie 3 to Arnaus' par 4, earning the win in his national championship.

Cabrera Bello won the €233,900 winner's share of the €1,500,000 purse.

2021 Acciona Open de Espana highlights

Acciona Open de Espana recap notes

Cabrera Bello earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, with Cabrera Bello getting some benefit from Jon Rahm competing.

There was a cut this week, with 80 qualifying players finishing the event after making the 36-hole cut on 3-under 139 or better. A 54-hole cut was made down to 75 players who finished the tournament.

Cabrera Bello earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters in Spain.

2021 Acciona Open de Espana final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Rafa Cabrera Bello -19 67 65 64 69 265 €233,900
2 Adri Arnaus -19 67 64 67 67 265 €151,700
T3 Grant Forrest -17 65 67 70 65 267 €71,966
T3 Julien Guerrier -17 66 66 66 69 267 €71,966
T3 Shubhankar Sharma -17 67 64 70 66 267 €71,966
T6 Wil Besseling -16 64 65 72 67 268 €42,100
T6 Wilco Nienaber -16 71 65 68 64 268 €42,100
T6 Jack Senior -16 67 67 65 69 268 €42,100
T9 Richard Bland -15 69 68 64 68 269 €28,765.33
T9 Renato Paratore -15 67 70 67 65 269 €28,765.33
T9 Marc Warren -15 66 67 69 67 269 €28,765.33
T12 Lucas Bjerregaard -14 66 68 68 68 270 €22,207.60
T12 Victor Dubuisson -14 67 68 69 66 270 €22,207.60
T12 Alexander Levy -14 72 64 65 69 270 €22,207.60
T12 Bernd Wiesberger -14 70 67 67 66 270 €22,207.60
T12 Fabrizio Zanotti -14 69 66 70 65 270 €22,207.60
T17 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -13 67 69 68 67 271 €18,718.67
T17 Adrian Otaegui -13 68 70 65 68 271 €18,718.67
T17 Jon Rahm -13 63 67 72 69 271 €18,718.67
T20 Mikko Korhonen -12 69 66 69 68 272 €16,720.75
T20 Pablo Larrazábal -12 67 66 70 69 272 €16,720.75
T20 Adrian Meronk -12 69 68 67 68 272 €16,720.75
T20 Jordan Smith -12 66 71 68 67 272 €16,720.75
T24 George Coetzee -11 69 69 66 69 273 €13,809.50
T24 Jamie Donaldson -11 64 70 69 70 273 €13,809.50
T24 Ryan Fox -11 65 71 67 70 273 €13,809.50
T24 Joachim B. Hansen -11 68 66 70 69 273 €13,809.50
T24 Jazz Janewattananond -11 67 67 70 69 273 €13,809.50
T24 Andrew Johnston -11 70 68 67 68 273 €13,809.50
T24 Matthew Jordan -11 68 65 69 71 273 €13,809.50
T24 Ross Mcgowan -11 61 70 71 71 273 €13,809.50
T24 John Murphy -11 68 68 69 68 273 €13,809.50
T24 Santiago Tarrio -11 66 68 69 70 273 €13,809.50
T34 David Drysdale -10 64 70 68 72 274 €10,966.75
T34 Jacobo Pastor -10 71 66 70 67 274 €10,966.75
T34 David Puig (a) -10 68 67 69 70 274 €0
T34 Kalle Samooja -10 67 72 68 67 274 €10,966.75
T34 Connor Syme -10 67 69 73 65 274 €10,966.75
T39 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet -9 68 68 68 71 275 €9,494
T39 Joakim Lagergren -9 65 69 71 70 275 €9,494
T39 Francesco Laporta -9 67 71 70 67 275 €9,494
T39 Min Woo Lee -9 67 69 70 69 275 €9,494
T39 Edoardo Molinari -9 67 70 67 71 275 €9,494
T39 Alvaro Quiros -9 71 67 66 71 275 €9,494
T45 Marcus Armitage -8 69 68 71 68 276 €7,576
T45 Jorge Campillo -8 67 70 68 71 276 €7,576
T45 Dave Coupland -8 68 69 71 68 276 €7,576
T45 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño -8 68 68 71 69 276 €7,576
T45 Calum Hill -8 70 68 69 69 276 €7,576
T45 Scott Jamieson -8 66 68 70 72 276 €7,576
T45 David Law -8 70 69 71 66 276 €7,576
T45 Richie Ramsay -8 69 69 72 66 276 €7,576
T53 Luke Donald -7 69 70 69 69 277 €6,069
T53 Søren Kjeldsen -7 69 69 71 68 277 €6,069
T53 Andy Sullivan -7 67 70 72 68 277 €6,069
T56 Thomas Aiken -6 69 68 71 70 278 €5,110
T56 Steven Brown -6 68 68 72 70 278 €5,110
T56 Lorenzo Gagli -6 70 69 69 70 278 €5,110
T56 Niklas Lemke -6 68 69 72 69 278 €5,110
T56 Zander Lombard -6 72 67 70 69 278 €5,110
T56 Antoine Rozner -6 67 72 71 68 278 €5,110
T56 Jason Scrivener -6 71 68 70 69 278 €5,110
T56 Graeme Storm -6 71 67 69 71 278 €5,110
T56 Justin Walters -6 71 68 71 68 278 €5,110
T65 Ashley Chesters -5 71 66 72 70 279 €4,288
T65 Aaron Cockerill -5 66 69 73 71 279 €4,288
T65 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -5 65 73 72 69 279 €4,288
T68 Nino Bertasio -3 67 71 70 73 281 €3,877
T68 Haotong Li -3 68 71 72 70 281 €3,877
T68 Darius Van Driel -3 67 71 71 72 281 €3,877
T71 Darren Fichardt -2 70 66 75 71 282 €3,189.75
T71 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -2 62 73 76 71 282 €3,189.75
T71 David Horsey -2 66 70 75 71 282 €3,189.75
T71 Maximilian Kieffer -2 71 68 72 71 282 €3,189.75
75 Oliver Farr -1 72 67 71 73 283 €3,046

