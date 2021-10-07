2021 Acciona Open de Espana streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2021 Acciona Open de Espana marks the continuation of the 2021 European Tour season, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Acciona Open de Espana action.

You can watch the 2021 Acciona Open de Espana online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday play, Golf Channel has coverage, with online streaming coverage including the Golf Channel broadcast.

Live coverage is available through the NBC Sports app, with Golf Channel airing live coverage on all four days of the event.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

2021 Acciona Open de Espana streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Oct. 7

Golf Channel broadcast: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Golf Channel broadcast: 8-11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Golf Channel broadcast: 7:30-11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10