2021 Acciona Open de Espana TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Acciona Open de Espana is the big pro-am event on the 2021 European Tour schedule, with Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain, hosting the event.

The Acciona Open de Espana field is headed by Jon Rahm, Bernd Wieberger and more, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 65 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

The Acciona Open de Espana TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live for four days with golf action from Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid.

Live coverage is streamed on the NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Acciona Open de Espana on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Acciona Open de Espana TV times and schedule.

2021 Acciona Open de Espana TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern