LPGA Tour cancels 2021 Toto Japan Classic; will not be replaced on the schedule

The 2021 LPGA Tour schedule will be an event shorter, as the 2021 Toto Japan Classic has been canceled.

The LPGA announced the cancelation, forced by travel restrictions and health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled for Nov. 4-7 at Seta Golf Course in Shiga Prefecture in Japan.

"We thank our partners at TOTO, Sports Nippon Newspaper and Mainichi Broadcasting for their ongoing support and very much look forward to returning to Japan in 2022," the LPGA Tour said in a statement.

The dates will remain open on the LPGA Tour schedule, with an open week ahead of the season's final two tournaments: the Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Fla., on Nov. 11-14 and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., on Nov. 18-21.

Though the date will not be filled, Toto Japan Classic tournament organizers have provided financial support for a future LPGA Tour event, which could result in similar pop-up tournaments as the LPGA's Drive On series.