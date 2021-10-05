European Tour adds Aviv Dubai Championship to schedule for second-consecutive year

For the second-consecutive season, the European Tour schedule will end with a Dubai double.

The European Tour has added the Aviv Dubai Championship to its 2021 schedule, running Nov. 11-14 on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in the United Arab Emirates. The season-ending DP World Tour Championship will be played the week after on the property's Earth Course.

The Aviv Dubai Championship, which was known as the Golf in Dubai Championship in 2020, will have a $1.5 million purse. Antoine Rozner won the inaugural event by two strokes over four players.

The tournament replaces the cancelled Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, which will return in 2022.

At the end of the Aviv Dubai Championship, the leading 50 available players on the Race to Dubai will qualify for the season-ending event, which has a $9 million purse and determines the champion of the season-long points race.