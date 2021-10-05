2021 Shriners Children’s Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Shriners Children's Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.
The PGA Tour betting favorites this week are Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland, who come into the week at 20-to-1 (+2000) betting odds.
Five players are on 25-to-1: Abraham Ancer, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Webb Simpson and Will Zalatoris.
Hideki Matsuayama, Louis Oosthuizen and Harris English sit on 30-to-1.
2021 Shriners Children's Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Shriners Children's Open, with the event kicking off a two-week run in Las Vegas. This is a solid field, with 26 of the world top 50 competing. The odds board is beautiful with possibility this week, too, as the two horse-for-course picks -- Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau -- aren't competing.
2021 Shriners Children's Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Brooks Koepka: +2000
- Viktor Hovland: +2000
- Abraham Ancer: +2500
- Scottie Scheffler: +2500
- Sam Burns: +2500
- Webb Simpson: +2500
- Will Zalatoris: +2500
- Hideki Matsuyama: +3000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +3000
- Harris English: +3000
- Sungjae Im: +3500
- Corey Conners: +3500
- Paul Casey: +4000
- Patrick Reed: +4000
- Si Woo Kim: +4000
- Maverick McNealy: +4000
- Adam Scott: +5000
- Joaquin Niemann: +5000
- Matthew Wolff: +5000
- Cameron Tringale: +5000
- Jason Kokrak: +5000
- Erik van Rooyen: +5000
- Charley Hoffman: +5000
- Brian Harman: +6000
- Marc Leishman: +6000
- Mito Pereira: +6000
- Aaron Wise: +6000
- Talor Gooch: +6000
- Russell Henley: +6000
- Rickie Fowler: +8000
- Kevin Streelman: +8000
- Sahith Theegala: +10000
- Cam Davis: +10000
- Seamus Power: +10000
- Lucas Glover: +10000
- Ian Poulter: +10000
- Kevin Kisner: +10000
- Emiliano Grillo: +10000
- Luke List: +10000
- Patton Kizzire: +10000
- Taylor Moore: +10000
- Ryan Palmer: +10000
- Danny Willett: +10000
- Charl Schwartzel: +10000
- Carlos Ortiz: +12500
- Sebastian Munoz: +12500
- Doug Ghim: +12500
- Ryan Moore: +12500
- Adam Hadwin: +12500
- Martin Laird: +12500
- Henrik Norlander: +12500
- Pat Perez: +12500
- Scott Piercy: +12500
- Roger Sloan: +12500
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +12500
- Garrick Higgo: +15000
- Stewart Cink: +15000
- Francesco Molinari: +15000
- Charles Howell III: +15000
- Hayden Buckley: +15000
- Dylan Frittelli: +15000
- Chez Reavie: +15000
- Lanto Griffin: +15000
- Adam Schenk: +15000
- Denny McCarthy: +15000
- Tom Hoge: +15000
- Nick Watney: +15000
- Scott Stallings: +15000
- Brendan Steele: +15000
- Stephan Jaeger: +15000
- Joel Dahmen: +15000
- Joseph Bramlett: +15000
- Chad Ramey: +15000
- Matt Jones: +15000
- Troy Merritt: +15000
- Brendon Todd: +15000
- Matt Kuchar: +15000
- Peter Malnati: +15000
- Cameron Young: +15000
- Keith Mitchell: +20000
- Russell Knox: +20000
- Matt Wallace: +20000
- Brandt Snedeker: +20000
- Aaron Rai: +20000
- Rory Sabbatini: +20000
- J.T. Poston: +20000
- Chesson Hadley: +20000
- Kyle Stanley: +20000
- Andrew Landry: +20000
- Trey Mullinax: +20000
- Nick Taylor: +20000
- Bronson Burgoon: +20000
- K.H. Lee: +20000
- Harry Higgs: +20000
- Zach Johnson: +20000
- Andrew Putnam: +20000
- Matthew NeSmith: +20000
- Brian Stuard: +20000
- Doc Redman: +20000
- Kevin Tway: +20000
- Hudson Swafford: +20000
- Nate Lashley: +20000
- Alex Smalley: +20000
- Hank Lebioda: +25000
- James Hahn: +25000
- Wyndham Clark: +25000
- Sepp Straka: +25000
- Brandon Hagy: +25000
- Seth Reeves: +25000
- Greyson Sigg: +25000
- Sam Ryder: +25000
- Mark Hubbard: +25000
- Robert Streb: +25000
- Jimmy Walker: +25000
- Adam Svensson: +25000
- Davis Riley: +30000
- Richy Werenski: +30000
- Graeme McDowell: +30000
- Camilo Villegas: +30000
- Tyler McCumber: +30000
- Michael Thompson: +30000
- Harry Hall: +30000
- Kevin Yu: +30000
- Anirban Lahiri: +30000
- Sung Kang: +30000
- Brice Garnett: +30000
- Adam Long: +30000
- William McGirt: +30000
- Brandon Wu: +30000
- Jim Herman: +40000
- Kevin Chappell: +40000
- Bill Haas: +50000
- Seung-Yul Noh: +50000
- J.J. Spaun: +50000
- Curtis Thompson: +50000
- Jared Wolfe: +50000
- Jin Jeong: +50000
- Kelly Kraft: +60000
- Brian Gay: +80000
- Jonas Blixt: +100000
- Martin Trainer: +200000
- Kyle Westmoreland: +200000
- Jesse Mueller: +200000