2021 Shriners Children’s Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Shriners Children's Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.

The PGA Tour betting favorites this week are Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland, who come into the week at 20-to-1 (+2000) betting odds.

Five players are on 25-to-1: Abraham Ancer, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Webb Simpson and Will Zalatoris.

Hideki Matsuayama, Louis Oosthuizen and Harris English sit on 30-to-1.

2021 Shriners Children's Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Shriners Children's Open, with the event kicking off a two-week run in Las Vegas. This is a solid field, with 26 of the world top 50 competing. The odds board is beautiful with possibility this week, too, as the two horse-for-course picks -- Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau -- aren't competing.

