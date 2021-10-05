2021 Acciona Open de Espana betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Acciona Open de Espana betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes in at 2.15-to-1 (+215) betting odds.

Bernd Wiesberger is at 16-to-1.

Calum Hill is at 28-to-1.

2021 Acciona Open de Espana tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Acciona Open de Espana, with the European Tour heading back to Spain for the first part of an extended run in the Iberian Peninsula. Jon Rahm, a past champion in this event, is the overwhleming favorite. He offers basically no value, but players like Wiesberger and Guido Migliozzi and Richard Bland could be worth a shot.

2021 Acciona Open de Espana betting odds: Outright winner