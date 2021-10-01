2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Seaview Resort in Galloway, N.J. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the ShopRite LPGA Classic action.

You can watch the 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Friday's first round.

During Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel brings together nine hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On all three days, Golf Channel has coverage, with three hours of live coverage each day from 1-4 p.m. Eastern.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic streaming schedule: How to watch online

Friday, Oct. 1

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3