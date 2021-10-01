2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is the big pro-am event on the 2021 European Tour schedule, with The Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland, hosting the event.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field is headed by Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel and more, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 54 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 60 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live for four days with golf action from Bernardus Golf in The Netherlands.

Live coverage is streamed on the NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship TV times and schedule.

2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern