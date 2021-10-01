2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic purse is set for $1.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $262,500 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The ShopRite LPGA Classic field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson and more.

This is the 24th event of the 2021 LPGA Tour season. Last year, the event was 72 holes, but this year, it is back to its traditional 54-hole shootout.

The event is played this year at Seaview Resort in Galloway, N.J.

2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic highlights

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

