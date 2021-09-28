2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at three courses, including the host, the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Shane Lowry, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Billy Horschel and Tommy Fleetwood are at 14-to-1.

Alex Noren and Tyrrell Hatton are each at 16-to-1.

2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with the European Tour heading back to Scotland for their version of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This is a fabulous event, and typically it takes a deep score to get the job done.

2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship betting odds: Outright winner