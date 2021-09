2021 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Nasa Hataoka, who took the title in a one-shot win at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark.

Hataoka, who made two holes-in-one in the same tournament, finished at 16-under 197 to hold off Eun Hee Ji and Minjee Lee.

Reigning US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso and Danielle Kang finished tied for fourth place, a shot behind the pair in second position.

Hataoka won and the $345,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.



Hataoka picks up the win in the 23rd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season.

Hataoka earned 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points available to players who make the 36-hole cut in every event.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 1-under 141 or better with 86 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

2021 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

