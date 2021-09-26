2021 Pure Insurance Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
09/26/2021 at 9:52 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner KJ Choi, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Choi won the 54-hole tournament by two shots over Bernhard Langer and Alex Cejka, shooting 12-under 203 in two rounds at host Pebble Beach and a round at Spyglass Hill in the pro-am event.

Choi won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship recap notes

Choi wins his first PGA Tour Champions title and earns improved coveted status on the 50-plus circuit.

The money Choi -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no true cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. However, in this pro-am event, only the top 50 players and ties competed in the final round. Every pro was paid.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Pure Insurance Championship in California.

2021 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 K.J. Choi -13 67 68 68 203 $330,000
T2 Bernhard Langer -11 71 66 68 205 $176,000
T2 Alex Cejka -11 66 71 68 205 $176,000
4 Scott Dunlap -10 72 68 66 206 $130,900
T5 Steven Alker -9 71 69 67 207 $96,250
T5 Paul Stankowski -9 70 69 68 207 $96,250
T7 Marco Dawson -8 69 69 70 208 $74,800
T7 Doug Barron -8 69 69 70 208 $74,800
9 Steve Flesch -7 72 70 67 209 $61,600
T10 Glen Day -6 68 73 69 210 $52,800
T10 Tom Gillis -6 72 69 69 210 $52,800
T10 Jeff Maggert -6 72 66 72 210 $52,800
T13 Stephen Leaney -5 69 72 70 211 $37,400
T13 Tim Petrovic -5 73 68 70 211 $37,400
T13 Rocco Mediate -5 73 69 69 211 $37,400
T13 Kent Jones -5 72 69 70 211 $37,400
T13 Ernie Els -5 71 69 71 211 $37,400
T13 Woody Austin -5 70 69 72 211 $37,400
T13 Ken Tanigawa -5 69 69 73 211 $37,400
T20 Fran Quinn -4 70 72 70 212 $27,940
T20 Tom Lehman -4 67 73 72 212 $27,940
T22 Scott Parel -3 72 69 72 213 $22,126
T22 Kevin Sutherland -3 71 70 72 213 $22,126
T22 David Branshaw -3 73 70 70 213 $22,126
T22 Dicky Pride -3 72 68 73 213 $22,126
T22 Mike Weir -3 73 70 70 213 $22,126
T22 Willie Wood -3 71 68 74 213 $22,126
T22 Mark O'Meara -3 75 69 69 213 $22,126
T29 Lee Janzen -2 71 70 73 214 $16,632
T29 Cameron Beckman -2 71 70 73 214 $16,632
T29 Rod Pampling -2 74 69 71 214 $16,632
T29 Kirk Triplett -2 68 71 75 214 $16,632
T29 Tim Herron -2 73 71 70 214 $16,632
T34 Paul Broadhurst -1 70 72 73 215 $13,530
T34 Stuart Appleby -1 66 77 72 215 $13,530
T34 Vijay Singh -1 74 69 72 215 $13,530
T34 Esteban Toledo -1 68 72 75 215 $13,530
T38 Gene Sauers E 72 71 73 216 $11,220
T38 Paul Goydos E 73 71 72 216 $11,220
T38 David McKenzie E 71 73 72 216 $11,220
T38 Tommy Armour III E 71 73 72 216 $11,220
T38 Harrison Frazar E 75 70 71 216 $11,220
T43 John Senden 1 73 69 75 217 $9,240
T43 Olin Browne 1 72 70 75 217 $9,240
T43 Jeff Sluman 1 71 72 74 217 $9,240
T43 Shane Bertsch 1 73 72 72 217 $9,240
T47 Jay Haas 2 74 71 73 218 $7,700
T47 Tom Byrum 2 72 73 73 218 $7,700
T47 Ken Duke 2 71 74 73 218 $7,700
50 Larry Mize 3 68 74 77 219 $6,820
51 Corey Pavin 4 69 75 76 220 $6,380
52 Michael Allen 5 70 72 79 221 $5,940
53 John Cook 7 70 74 79 223 $5,500

