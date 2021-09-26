2021 Pure Insurance Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner KJ Choi, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Choi won the 54-hole tournament by two shots over Bernhard Langer and Alex Cejka, shooting 12-under 203 in two rounds at host Pebble Beach and a round at Spyglass Hill in the pro-am event.
Choi won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship recap notes
Choi wins his first PGA Tour Champions title and earns improved coveted status on the 50-plus circuit.
The money Choi -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.
There is no true cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. However, in this pro-am event, only the top 50 players and ties competed in the final round. Every pro was paid.
The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Pure Insurance Championship in California.
2021 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|K.J. Choi
|-13
|67
|68
|68
|203
|$330,000
|T2
|Bernhard Langer
|-11
|71
|66
|68
|205
|$176,000
|T2
|Alex Cejka
|-11
|66
|71
|68
|205
|$176,000
|4
|Scott Dunlap
|-10
|72
|68
|66
|206
|$130,900
|T5
|Steven Alker
|-9
|71
|69
|67
|207
|$96,250
|T5
|Paul Stankowski
|-9
|70
|69
|68
|207
|$96,250
|T7
|Marco Dawson
|-8
|69
|69
|70
|208
|$74,800
|T7
|Doug Barron
|-8
|69
|69
|70
|208
|$74,800
|9
|Steve Flesch
|-7
|72
|70
|67
|209
|$61,600
|T10
|Glen Day
|-6
|68
|73
|69
|210
|$52,800
|T10
|Tom Gillis
|-6
|72
|69
|69
|210
|$52,800
|T10
|Jeff Maggert
|-6
|72
|66
|72
|210
|$52,800
|T13
|Stephen Leaney
|-5
|69
|72
|70
|211
|$37,400
|T13
|Tim Petrovic
|-5
|73
|68
|70
|211
|$37,400
|T13
|Rocco Mediate
|-5
|73
|69
|69
|211
|$37,400
|T13
|Kent Jones
|-5
|72
|69
|70
|211
|$37,400
|T13
|Ernie Els
|-5
|71
|69
|71
|211
|$37,400
|T13
|Woody Austin
|-5
|70
|69
|72
|211
|$37,400
|T13
|Ken Tanigawa
|-5
|69
|69
|73
|211
|$37,400
|T20
|Fran Quinn
|-4
|70
|72
|70
|212
|$27,940
|T20
|Tom Lehman
|-4
|67
|73
|72
|212
|$27,940
|T22
|Scott Parel
|-3
|72
|69
|72
|213
|$22,126
|T22
|Kevin Sutherland
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|213
|$22,126
|T22
|David Branshaw
|-3
|73
|70
|70
|213
|$22,126
|T22
|Dicky Pride
|-3
|72
|68
|73
|213
|$22,126
|T22
|Mike Weir
|-3
|73
|70
|70
|213
|$22,126
|T22
|Willie Wood
|-3
|71
|68
|74
|213
|$22,126
|T22
|Mark O'Meara
|-3
|75
|69
|69
|213
|$22,126
|T29
|Lee Janzen
|-2
|71
|70
|73
|214
|$16,632
|T29
|Cameron Beckman
|-2
|71
|70
|73
|214
|$16,632
|T29
|Rod Pampling
|-2
|74
|69
|71
|214
|$16,632
|T29
|Kirk Triplett
|-2
|68
|71
|75
|214
|$16,632
|T29
|Tim Herron
|-2
|73
|71
|70
|214
|$16,632
|T34
|Paul Broadhurst
|-1
|70
|72
|73
|215
|$13,530
|T34
|Stuart Appleby
|-1
|66
|77
|72
|215
|$13,530
|T34
|Vijay Singh
|-1
|74
|69
|72
|215
|$13,530
|T34
|Esteban Toledo
|-1
|68
|72
|75
|215
|$13,530
|T38
|Gene Sauers
|E
|72
|71
|73
|216
|$11,220
|T38
|Paul Goydos
|E
|73
|71
|72
|216
|$11,220
|T38
|David McKenzie
|E
|71
|73
|72
|216
|$11,220
|T38
|Tommy Armour III
|E
|71
|73
|72
|216
|$11,220
|T38
|Harrison Frazar
|E
|75
|70
|71
|216
|$11,220
|T43
|John Senden
|1
|73
|69
|75
|217
|$9,240
|T43
|Olin Browne
|1
|72
|70
|75
|217
|$9,240
|T43
|Jeff Sluman
|1
|71
|72
|74
|217
|$9,240
|T43
|Shane Bertsch
|1
|73
|72
|72
|217
|$9,240
|T47
|Jay Haas
|2
|74
|71
|73
|218
|$7,700
|T47
|Tom Byrum
|2
|72
|73
|73
|218
|$7,700
|T47
|Ken Duke
|2
|71
|74
|73
|218
|$7,700
|50
|Larry Mize
|3
|68
|74
|77
|219
|$6,820
|51
|Corey Pavin
|4
|69
|75
|76
|220
|$6,380
|52
|Michael Allen
|5
|70
|72
|79
|221
|$5,940
|53
|John Cook
|7
|70
|74
|79
|223
|$5,500