Whistling Straits Golf Course is one of the most beautiful golf courses in the United States. Approximately half of the holes on the golf course deliver views of Lake Michigan on some of the most stunning real estate in the world.

Not only is Whistling Straits Golf Course an incredible golf course that you can access -- for a hefty green fee -- but it also has been home to big tournaments like the Ryder Cup and PGA Championship.

Naturally, an idyllic setting hosting a big golf tournament on the golf leads fans to wonder where Whistling Straits Golf Course is located.

Where is Whistling Straits Golf Course located?

Whistling Straits Golf Course is located, coincidentally, in a town called Kohler, Wis. Herb Kohler owns the property, and so he named the town after himself. However, for journalists, the dateline is Haven, Wis., as Kohler isn't a recognized town.

The squabble doesn't really give a good idea of its location, but the eponymous town is located near Sheboygan on the southeastern coast of the state. Whistling Straits is about 60 minutes north of Milwaukee and an hour southeast of Green Bay.

Neighboring towns to Whistling Straits include Sheboygan Falls.

Which airports are near Whistling Straits Golf Course?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Whistling Straits is Milwaukee, the MKE airport is frequently where golfers who are staying at the resort will fly into before making the trek up the coastline.

What other famous golf courses are near Whistling Straits Golf Course?

Whistling Straits Golf Course is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world. Destination Kohler also operates Blackwolf Run, which has hosted the US Women's Open, and several other courses within the resort.