2021 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2021 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship action.

You can watch the 2021 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Friday's first round.

During Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel brings together nine hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On all three days, Golf Channel has coverage, but coverage is taped on Friday night and otherwise live on Saturday and Sunday.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2021 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Friday, Sept. 24

NBC Sports streaming: 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 9-11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26