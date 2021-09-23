2021 Ryder Cup streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2021 Ryder Cup is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Ryder Cup action.

You can watch the 2021 Ryder Cup online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Friday's first day of matches.

During Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the mix of Golf Channel, NBC and the Ryder Cup website and app bring together 28 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On the first two days, Golf Channel has coverage, with NBC taking over most coverage on Saturday. Singles Sunday is all on NBC.

All of this coverage can be streamed on Peacock. The Ryder Cup website and app show the featured match coverage.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2021 Ryder Cup streaming schedule: How to watch online

Friday, Sept. 24

Golf Channel broadcast: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Ryder Cup featured matches: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Golf Channel broadcast: 8-9 a.m.

NBC broadcast: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Ryder Cup featured matches: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26