2021 Ryder Cup TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2021 Ryder Cup is the back on the calendar, with the United States taking on Europe as Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis., is hosting the Ryder Cup.

The Ryder Cup TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Whistling Straits.

There will be three days of matches, with 28 different matches played over three formats in a total of five different sessions.

Golf Channel airs coverage on the first two days, with NBC airing most Saturday coverage and all of Sunday's singles matches.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app and on Peacock. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Ryder Cup on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Ryder Cup TV times and schedule.

2021 Ryder Cup TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern