2021 US Ryder Cup uniforms: What Team USA is wearing from Polo RLX

Page 1 of 4

The 2021 Ryder Cup will bring out new and fresh looks that helps the two sides, the United States and Europe, show off their team -- and in the case of the US, their national -- pride during the three-day biennial matches in Wisconsin.

That means there's some natural intrigue among golf fans as to the outfits and clothes top players on Team USA like Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. Once again, Polo Ralph Lauren is outfitting the United States team with gear from their Polo RLX line which is heavily inspired by the American flag and its colors, with red, white and blue dominating the looks.

Check out the styles the world's best will be wearing this week at the 2021 Ryder Cup.