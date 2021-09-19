2021 Dutch Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Dutch Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Kristoffer Broberg, who earned the European Tour win at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, The Netherlands.

Broberg ended a five-year drought with a three-shot win, finishing on 23-under 265 to pick up the win over Matthias Schmid. Schmid pulled to within two shots after Broberg enjoyed a lead as large as nine. Ultimately, Schmid found a hazard on a par 3 to stymie his own momentum.

Alejandro Cañizares shot 68 on the final day to finish alone in third on 18-under total and likely save his European Tour card.

Broberg won the €147,370 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

2021 Dutch Open highlights

Dutch Open recap notes

Broberg earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, with Broberg getting the minimum number of points available to a winner on the European Tour.

There was a cut this week, with 77 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 2-under 142 or better.

Broberg earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues in two weeks with the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

2021 Dutch Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

