2021 Dutch Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
09/19/2021 at 2:29 pm
The 2021 Dutch Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Kristoffer Broberg, who earned the European Tour win at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, The Netherlands.

Broberg ended a five-year drought with a three-shot win, finishing on 23-under 265 to pick up the win over Matthias Schmid. Schmid pulled to within two shots after Broberg enjoyed a lead as large as nine. Ultimately, Schmid found a hazard on a par 3 to stymie his own momentum.

Alejandro Cañizares shot 68 on the final day to finish alone in third on 18-under total and likely save his European Tour card.

Broberg won the €147,370 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

2021 Dutch Open highlights

Dutch Open recap notes

Broberg earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, with Broberg getting the minimum number of points available to a winner on the European Tour.

There was a cut this week, with 77 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 2-under 142 or better.

Broberg earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues in two weeks with the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

2021 Dutch Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Kristoffer Broberg -23 68 64 61 72 265 €147,370
2 Matthias Schmid -20 68 69 65 66 268 €95,710
3 Alejandro Cañizares -18 68 67 67 68 270 €55,243
T4 Thomas Detry -15 67 66 70 70 273 €40,778.20
T4 Darius Van Driel -15 72 66 66 69 273 €40,778.20
T6 Richard Mansell -14 71 64 67 72 274 €26,830
T6 Ricardo Santos -14 67 71 68 68 274 €26,830
T6 Johannes Veerman -14 70 67 68 69 274 €26,830
T9 Justin Harding -13 68 68 73 66 275 €18,449.60
T9 Jazz Janewattananond -13 71 68 67 69 275 €18,449.60
T9 Thomas Pieters -13 69 71 68 67 275 €18,449.60
T12 Branden Grace -12 72 68 67 69 276 €14,948.20
T12 Marcus Helligkilde -12 67 66 68 75 276 €14,948.20
T12 Niall Kearney -12 65 69 71 71 276 €14,948.20
T15 Ryan Fox -11 72 68 69 68 277 €12,881.80
T15 Maximilian Kieffer -11 66 68 72 71 277 €12,881.80
T15 Adrien Saddier -11 70 68 68 71 277 €12,881.80
T15 Marcel Siem -11 68 69 71 69 277 €12,881.80
T19 Aaron Cockerill -10 67 71 69 71 278 €11,332
T19 David Horsey -10 68 70 70 70 278 €11,332
T19 Ondrej Lieser -10 68 67 72 71 278 €11,332
T22 Joachim B Hansen -9 71 68 70 70 279 €10,212.70
T22 Romain Langasque -9 69 69 68 73 279 €10,212.70
T22 Graeme Mcdowell -9 71 66 70 72 279 €10,212.70
T22 Wilco Nienaber -9 68 72 69 70 279 €10,212.70
T22 Ajeetesh Sandhu -9 69 69 69 72 279 €10,212.70
T27 Maverick Antcliff -8 73 67 71 69 280 €8,921.20
T27 David Drysdale -8 72 65 73 70 280 €8,921.20
T27 Sven Maurits -8 68 69 73 70 280 €8,921.20
T27 Robin Roussel -8 70 70 68 72 280 €8,921.20
T27 Shubhankar Sharma -8 70 66 74 70 280 €8,921.20
T32 Peter Hanson -7 70 69 68 74 281 €7,514.90
T32 Jack Senior -7 73 67 69 72 281 €7,514.90
T32 Clément Sordet -7 70 71 71 69 281 €7,514.90
T32 Brandon Stone -7 68 73 72 68 281 €7,514.90
T32 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -7 70 71 69 71 281 €7,514.90
T32 Chris Wood -7 69 69 74 69 281 €7,514.90
T38 Philip Bootsma -6 69 70 71 72 282 €6,079.90
T38 Rowin Caron -6 71 69 71 71 282 €6,079.90
T38 Emilio Cuartero Blanco -6 73 68 71 70 282 €6,079.90
T38 Bryce Easton -6 75 67 67 73 282 €6,079.90
T38 Julien Guerrier -6 71 67 73 71 282 €6,079.90
T38 David Law -6 72 69 68 73 282 €6,079.90
T38 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -6 72 69 70 71 282 €6,079.90
T38 Lee Slattery -6 71 71 71 69 282 €6,079.90
T38 Euan Walker -6 67 72 75 68 282 €6,079.90
T47 Steven Brown -5 70 71 71 71 283 €5,046.70
T47 Anton Karlsson -5 69 72 69 73 283 €5,046.70
T47 Benjamin Poke -5 72 66 71 74 283 €5,046.70
T50 George Coetzee -4 69 72 71 72 284 €4,164.18
T50 Louis De Jager -4 69 70 69 76 284 €4,164.18
T50 Ben Evans -4 67 74 69 74 284 €4,164.18
T50 Berry Henson -4 69 70 71 74 284 €4,164.18
T50 Rory Sabbatini -4 70 70 69 75 284 €4,164.18
T50 Martin Simonsen -4 66 70 79 69 284 €4,164.18
T50 Ben Stow -4 71 67 72 74 284 €4,164.18
T50 Mike Toorop -4 70 70 72 72 284 €4,164.18
T58 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet -3 69 70 73 73 285 €3,539.95
T58 Ricardo Gouveia -3 70 71 73 71 285 €3,539.95
T58 Max Schmitt -3 69 73 70 73 285 €3,539.95
T58 Lars Van Meijel -3 73 68 74 70 285 €3,539.95
T62 Oliver Farr -2 71 71 71 73 286 €3,281.65
T62 Santiago Tarrio -2 67 73 74 72 286 €3,281.65
T64 Jens Fahrbring -1 70 72 73 72 287 €2,980.30
T64 Angus Flanagan -1 71 71 68 77 287 €2,980.30
T64 Chase Hanna -1 70 72 70 75 287 €2,980.30
T64 Sam Horsfield -1 67 71 75 74 287 €2,980.30
T64 Cormac Sharvin -1 73 69 72 73 287 €2,980.30
T69 Rhys Enoch E 67 73 76 72 288 €2,484.48
T69 Daan Huizing E 71 68 71 78 288 €2,484.48
T69 Rikard Karlberg E 72 70 71 75 288 €2,484.48
T69 Jordan Wrisdale E 70 70 72 76 288 €2,484.48
73 James Sugrue 1 74 67 76 72 289 €2,285.50
74 Nordin Van Tilburg (a) 2 71 70 73 76 290 €0
75 Matt Ford 3 70 72 75 74 291 €2,282.50
76 Koen Kouwenaar 9 73 69 77 78 297 €2,279.50
77 S.S.P. Chawrasia 11 75 67 82 75 299 €2,276.50

