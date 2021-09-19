2021 Cambia Portland Classic tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Cambia Portland Classic tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Jin Young Ko, who took the title in the rain-shortened event at The Oregon Golf Club near Portland, Ore.

Ko, who had not played since finishing 60th in the Amundi Evian Championship, was in full control of an event that was reduced to 54 holes when Saturday play was canceled.

Ko won on 11-under 205, good enough for a four-shot win over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh.

Ko won and the $210,000 winner's share of the $1,400,000 purse.



Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitationa recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the 22nd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season.

Ko earned 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points available to players who make the 36-hole cut in every event.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 6-over 150 or better with 77 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

2021 Cambia Portland Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details