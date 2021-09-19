2021 Cambia Portland Classic tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Cambia Portland Classic tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

09/19/2021 at 9:47 pm
The 2021 Cambia Portland Classic tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Jin Young Ko, who took the title in the rain-shortened event at The Oregon Golf Club near Portland, Ore.

Ko, who had not played since finishing 60th in the Amundi Evian Championship, was in full control of an event that was reduced to 54 holes when Saturday play was canceled.

Ko won on 11-under 205, good enough for a four-shot win over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh.

Ko won and the $210,000 winner's share of the $1,400,000 purse.

Ko picks up the win in the 22nd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season.

Ko earned 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points available to players who make the 36-hole cut in every event.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 6-over 150 or better with 77 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

2021 Cambia Portland Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Jin Young Ko -11 69 67 69 205 $210,000
T2 Jeongeun Lee -7 73 67 69 209 $110,744
T2 Su Oh -7 69 71 69 209 $110,744
4 Perrine Delacour -5 69 73 69 211 $72,036
T5 Patty Tavatanakit -4 76 67 69 212 $48,376
T5 Esther Henseleit -4 72 70 70 212 $48,376
T5 Carlota Ciganda -4 68 71 73 212 $48,376
T8 Jennifer Kupcho -3 73 72 68 213 $27,168
T8 Jennifer Song -3 72 73 68 213 $27,168
T8 Ashleigh Buhai -3 70 74 69 213 $27,168
T8 Anne van Dam -3 72 70 71 213 $27,168
T8 Jeongeun Lee6 -3 70 70 73 213 $27,168
T8 Pajaree Anannarukarn -3 68 72 73 213 $27,168
T8 Gemma Dryburgh -3 68 69 76 213 $27,168
T15 Sarah Schmelzel -2 71 74 69 214 $18,413
T15 Mi Jung Hur -2 69 75 70 214 $18,413
T15 Emma Talley -2 71 72 71 214 $18,413
T15 Sung Hyun Park -2 70 73 71 214 $18,413
T15 Alana Uriell -2 74 66 74 214 $18,413
T20 Mina Harigae -1 75 70 70 215 $14,771
T20 Wei-Ling Hsu -1 73 72 70 215 $14,771
T20 Nasa Hataoka -1 71 74 70 215 $14,771
T20 Haley Moore -1 71 74 70 215 $14,771
T20 Cydney Clanton -1 72 71 72 215 $14,771
T20 Andrea Lee -1 72 68 75 215 $14,771
T26 Eun-Hee Ji E 78 71 67 216 $12,194
T26 Katherine Kirk E 75 72 69 216 $12,194
T26 Louise Ridderstrom E 74 71 71 216 $12,194
T26 Jenny Shin E 69 71 76 216 $12,194
T30 Caroline Inglis 1 74 71 72 217 $10,823
T30 Bianca Pagdanganan 1 74 70 73 217 $10,823
T32 Lauren Kim 2 76 73 69 218 $9,207
T32 Bronte Law 2 75 72 71 218 $9,207
T32 Katherine Perry-Hamski 2 74 73 71 218 $9,207
T32 Albane Valenzuela 2 72 75 71 218 $9,207
T32 Lauren Coughlin 2 72 71 75 218 $9,207
T32 Ssu-Chia Cheng 2 71 72 75 218 $9,207
T38 Klara Spilkova 3 75 74 70 219 $7,323
T38 Lauren Stephenson 3 73 76 70 219 $7,323
T38 Ryann O'Toole 3 74 74 71 219 $7,323
T38 Yealimi Noh 3 71 76 72 219 $7,323
T38 Brooke M. Henderson 3 70 76 73 219 $7,323
T43 Luna Sobron Galmes 4 76 73 71 220 $5,880
T43 Jennifer Chang 4 71 78 71 220 $5,880
T43 Marissa Steen 4 75 73 72 220 $5,880
T43 Jenny Coleman 4 72 76 72 220 $5,880
T43 Olivia Mehaffey 4 73 72 75 220 $5,880
T43 Laura Davies 4 70 75 75 220 $5,880
T49 Linnea Strom 5 73 77 71 221 $4,793
T49 Kelly Tan 5 72 78 71 221 $4,793
T49 Min Lee 5 75 73 73 221 $4,793
T49 Pernilla Lindberg 5 76 71 74 221 $4,793
T49 Esther Lee 5 71 74 76 221 $4,793
T54 Austin Ernst 6 76 73 73 222 $4,217
T54 Dottie Ardina 6 75 74 73 222 $4,217
T54 Pornanong Phatlum 6 73 75 74 222 $4,217
T57 Hannah Green 7 73 77 73 223 $3,620
T57 Kristy McPherson 7 75 74 74 223 $3,620
T57 Ana Belac 7 73 74 76 223 $3,620
T57 Wichanee Meechai 7 73 73 77 223 $3,620
T57 Cindy LaCrosse 7 72 73 78 223 $3,620
T57 Angel Yin 7 71 74 78 223 $3,620
T63 Cheyenne Woods 8 78 71 75 224 $3,198
T63 Marina Alex 8 77 72 75 224 $3,198
T63 A Lim Kim 8 74 74 76 224 $3,198
T63 Elizabeth Szokol 8 75 72 77 224 $3,198
T67 Tiffany Chan 9 79 71 75 225 $2,952
T67 Amy Olson 9 76 74 75 225 $2,952
T67 Jing Yan 9 76 73 76 225 $2,952
T70 Sydnee Michaels 10 72 76 78 226 $2,776
T70 Jaye Marie Green 10 71 75 80 226 $2,776
T70 Min Seo Kwak 10 71 75 80 226 $2,776
73 Aditi Ashok 11 77 72 78 227 $2,705
T74 Maria Fernanda Torres 12 76 74 78 228 $2,638
T74 Dani Holmqvist 12 72 78 78 228 $2,638
T74 Alena Sharp 12 71 79 78 228 $2,638
77 Ellie Slama (a) 14 78 69 83 230 $0

