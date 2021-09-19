2021 Cambia Portland Classic tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Cambia Portland Classic tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Jin Young Ko, who took the title in the rain-shortened event at The Oregon Golf Club near Portland, Ore.
Ko, who had not played since finishing 60th in the Amundi Evian Championship, was in full control of an event that was reduced to 54 holes when Saturday play was canceled.
Ko won on 11-under 205, good enough for a four-shot win over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh.
Ko won and the $210,000 winner's share of the $1,400,000 purse.
Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitationa recap notes
Ko picks up the win in the 22nd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season.
Ko earned 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points available to players who make the 36-hole cut in every event.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 6-over 150 or better with 77 players finishing the tournament.
The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
2021 Cambia Portland Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jin Young Ko
|-11
|69
|67
|69
|205
|$210,000
|T2
|Jeongeun Lee
|-7
|73
|67
|69
|209
|$110,744
|T2
|Su Oh
|-7
|69
|71
|69
|209
|$110,744
|4
|Perrine Delacour
|-5
|69
|73
|69
|211
|$72,036
|T5
|Patty Tavatanakit
|-4
|76
|67
|69
|212
|$48,376
|T5
|Esther Henseleit
|-4
|72
|70
|70
|212
|$48,376
|T5
|Carlota Ciganda
|-4
|68
|71
|73
|212
|$48,376
|T8
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-3
|73
|72
|68
|213
|$27,168
|T8
|Jennifer Song
|-3
|72
|73
|68
|213
|$27,168
|T8
|Ashleigh Buhai
|-3
|70
|74
|69
|213
|$27,168
|T8
|Anne van Dam
|-3
|72
|70
|71
|213
|$27,168
|T8
|Jeongeun Lee6
|-3
|70
|70
|73
|213
|$27,168
|T8
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-3
|68
|72
|73
|213
|$27,168
|T8
|Gemma Dryburgh
|-3
|68
|69
|76
|213
|$27,168
|T15
|Sarah Schmelzel
|-2
|71
|74
|69
|214
|$18,413
|T15
|Mi Jung Hur
|-2
|69
|75
|70
|214
|$18,413
|T15
|Emma Talley
|-2
|71
|72
|71
|214
|$18,413
|T15
|Sung Hyun Park
|-2
|70
|73
|71
|214
|$18,413
|T15
|Alana Uriell
|-2
|74
|66
|74
|214
|$18,413
|T20
|Mina Harigae
|-1
|75
|70
|70
|215
|$14,771
|T20
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|-1
|73
|72
|70
|215
|$14,771
|T20
|Nasa Hataoka
|-1
|71
|74
|70
|215
|$14,771
|T20
|Haley Moore
|-1
|71
|74
|70
|215
|$14,771
|T20
|Cydney Clanton
|-1
|72
|71
|72
|215
|$14,771
|T20
|Andrea Lee
|-1
|72
|68
|75
|215
|$14,771
|T26
|Eun-Hee Ji
|E
|78
|71
|67
|216
|$12,194
|T26
|Katherine Kirk
|E
|75
|72
|69
|216
|$12,194
|T26
|Louise Ridderstrom
|E
|74
|71
|71
|216
|$12,194
|T26
|Jenny Shin
|E
|69
|71
|76
|216
|$12,194
|T30
|Caroline Inglis
|1
|74
|71
|72
|217
|$10,823
|T30
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|1
|74
|70
|73
|217
|$10,823
|T32
|Lauren Kim
|2
|76
|73
|69
|218
|$9,207
|T32
|Bronte Law
|2
|75
|72
|71
|218
|$9,207
|T32
|Katherine Perry-Hamski
|2
|74
|73
|71
|218
|$9,207
|T32
|Albane Valenzuela
|2
|72
|75
|71
|218
|$9,207
|T32
|Lauren Coughlin
|2
|72
|71
|75
|218
|$9,207
|T32
|Ssu-Chia Cheng
|2
|71
|72
|75
|218
|$9,207
|T38
|Klara Spilkova
|3
|75
|74
|70
|219
|$7,323
|T38
|Lauren Stephenson
|3
|73
|76
|70
|219
|$7,323
|T38
|Ryann O'Toole
|3
|74
|74
|71
|219
|$7,323
|T38
|Yealimi Noh
|3
|71
|76
|72
|219
|$7,323
|T38
|Brooke M. Henderson
|3
|70
|76
|73
|219
|$7,323
|T43
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|4
|76
|73
|71
|220
|$5,880
|T43
|Jennifer Chang
|4
|71
|78
|71
|220
|$5,880
|T43
|Marissa Steen
|4
|75
|73
|72
|220
|$5,880
|T43
|Jenny Coleman
|4
|72
|76
|72
|220
|$5,880
|T43
|Olivia Mehaffey
|4
|73
|72
|75
|220
|$5,880
|T43
|Laura Davies
|4
|70
|75
|75
|220
|$5,880
|T49
|Linnea Strom
|5
|73
|77
|71
|221
|$4,793
|T49
|Kelly Tan
|5
|72
|78
|71
|221
|$4,793
|T49
|Min Lee
|5
|75
|73
|73
|221
|$4,793
|T49
|Pernilla Lindberg
|5
|76
|71
|74
|221
|$4,793
|T49
|Esther Lee
|5
|71
|74
|76
|221
|$4,793
|T54
|Austin Ernst
|6
|76
|73
|73
|222
|$4,217
|T54
|Dottie Ardina
|6
|75
|74
|73
|222
|$4,217
|T54
|Pornanong Phatlum
|6
|73
|75
|74
|222
|$4,217
|T57
|Hannah Green
|7
|73
|77
|73
|223
|$3,620
|T57
|Kristy McPherson
|7
|75
|74
|74
|223
|$3,620
|T57
|Ana Belac
|7
|73
|74
|76
|223
|$3,620
|T57
|Wichanee Meechai
|7
|73
|73
|77
|223
|$3,620
|T57
|Cindy LaCrosse
|7
|72
|73
|78
|223
|$3,620
|T57
|Angel Yin
|7
|71
|74
|78
|223
|$3,620
|T63
|Cheyenne Woods
|8
|78
|71
|75
|224
|$3,198
|T63
|Marina Alex
|8
|77
|72
|75
|224
|$3,198
|T63
|A Lim Kim
|8
|74
|74
|76
|224
|$3,198
|T63
|Elizabeth Szokol
|8
|75
|72
|77
|224
|$3,198
|T67
|Tiffany Chan
|9
|79
|71
|75
|225
|$2,952
|T67
|Amy Olson
|9
|76
|74
|75
|225
|$2,952
|T67
|Jing Yan
|9
|76
|73
|76
|225
|$2,952
|T70
|Sydnee Michaels
|10
|72
|76
|78
|226
|$2,776
|T70
|Jaye Marie Green
|10
|71
|75
|80
|226
|$2,776
|T70
|Min Seo Kwak
|10
|71
|75
|80
|226
|$2,776
|73
|Aditi Ashok
|11
|77
|72
|78
|227
|$2,705
|T74
|Maria Fernanda Torres
|12
|76
|74
|78
|228
|$2,638
|T74
|Dani Holmqvist
|12
|72
|78
|78
|228
|$2,638
|T74
|Alena Sharp
|12
|71
|79
|78
|228
|$2,638
|77
|Ellie Slama (a)
|14
|78
|69
|83
|230
|$0