2021 Cambia Portland Classic streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps
LPGA Tour

09/15/2021 at 11:12 am
Golf News Net


The 2021 Cambia Portland Classic is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from The Oregon Golf Club near Portland, Ore. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Cambia Portland Classic action.

You can watch the 2021 Cambia Portland Classic online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel brings together 12 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage, there being a three-hour coverage window from 3-6 p.m.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2021 Cambia Portland Classic streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Sept. 16

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

View All Posts
