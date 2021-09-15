2021 Cambia Portland Classic TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Cambia Portland Classic is the latest event of the year on the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule, with The Oregon Golf Club near Portland, Ore., hosting the Cambia Portland Classic.

The Cambia Portland Classic TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Oregon.

There will be four days of golf, with 144 players starting out before a 36-hole cut is made to the top 70 and ties.

Golf Channel airs coverage all four days, with a three-hour coverage window each day.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Cambia Portland Classic on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Cambia Portland Classic TV times and schedule.

2021 Cambia Portland Classic TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern