Mizuno Golf’s ST-G 220 driver features three weight tracks for a custom fit

In the modern driver marketplace, there are a variety of options for golfers in terms of adjustability. The options run the gamut, from offering few changes to modifying substantial weight to dial in spin, launch and MOI to fit a golfer's goals.

With their new ST-G 220 driver, Mizuno Golf sought to create a highly customizable driver that didn't come with the often-commensurate sacrifice in feel.

The ST-G 220 driver borrows from the construction of its ST-Z and ST-X predecessors, but it implements the customization components with five separate areas: a trio of shorter lateral weight tracks in the center-back region of the head and two weight ports to customize fit. The tracks have more separation to create a more meaningful bias difference between draw and fade placements.

With these options, golfers can create a setup that can almost certainly fit their game.

“The ST-G 220 has so much more effective movement of weight along both the X and the Z axis,” said Mizuno Golf's Chris Voshall. “We can set it to be very low spin, a more playable mid-spin, heavily fade- or draw-biased and just about anything in between.”

The driver features the SAT2041 Beta Ti face. The name actually means something (super-alloy-titanium-20 percent vanadium-4 percent aluminum-1 percent tin), and the company says it offers 17 percent more tensile strength and 8 percent more flexibility over the oft-used 6-4 titanium. The face feature Cortech, which Mizuno developed to offer variable thickness across the face and maximize performance on off-center hits, particularly low on the face. The Wave sole also helps deliver higher ball speeds on low-struck shots.

The face has a deeper profile, while the whole head is shorter from back to front, with the goal of building a driver that would feel consistent from shot to shot and adjustment to adjustment. In addition to the tracks and weight ports, hosel adjustability offers four degrees of fine-tuning.

The Mizuno Golf ST-G 220 driver will be available for $500 in October.