2021 Dutch Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Dutch Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, The Netherlands.

The European Tour betting favorites this week are Branden Grace and Thomas Pieters, who come in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Sam Horsfield is 16-to-1, with Dean Burmester and Thomas Detry at 20-to-1.

Andrew Johnston is at 22-to-1.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: AZ, PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI BET NOW NEW PLAYER OFFER $1,050

RISK-FREE + DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

2021 Dutch Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Dutch Open, with the European Tour heading back to The Netherlands. This event has a low-key really cool history, and it's often sandwiched in a weird place in the schedule. Still, we have a bunch of solid names, recent winners and strong performers from last week's BMW PGA Championship in the field.

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Open Championship and Masters winners; 81-to-1 and 40-to-1 winners on the European Tour; 80-to-1, 50-to-1 and 20-to-1 champions on the PGA Tour; a 45-to-1 winner on the LPGA Tour; a 16-to-1 PGA Tour Champions winner; and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $75 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

2021 Dutch Open betting odds: Outright winner