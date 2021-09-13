2021 Dutch Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Dutch Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, The Netherlands.
The European Tour betting favorites this week are Branden Grace and Thomas Pieters, who come in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
Sam Horsfield is 16-to-1, with Dean Burmester and Thomas Detry at 20-to-1.
Andrew Johnston is at 22-to-1.
2021 Dutch Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Dutch Open, with the European Tour heading back to The Netherlands. This event has a low-key really cool history, and it's often sandwiched in a weird place in the schedule. Still, we have a bunch of solid names, recent winners and strong performers from last week's BMW PGA Championship in the field.
2021 Dutch Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Branden Grace: +1200
- Thomas Pieters: +1200
- Sam Horsfield: +1600
- Dean Burmester: +2000
- Thomas Detry: +2000
- Andrew Johnston: +2200
- Jacques Kruyswijk: +2500
- Johannes Veerman: +2500
- Joost Luiten: +2500
- Rory Sabbatini: +2500
- Justin Harding: +2800
- Santiago Tarrio: +2800
- Shubhankar Sharma: +3000
- Ryan Fox: +3300
- Wil Besseling: +3300
- Daniel van Tonder: +3500
- George Coetzee: +3500
- Marcel Siem: +3500
- Jazz Janewattananond: +4000
- Joachim B Hansen: +4000
- David Horsey: +4500
- Richard Mansell: +5500
- Brandon Stone: +6000
- David Law: +6000
- Graeme McDowell: +6000
- Paul Peterson: +6000
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: +6600
- Maverick Antcliff: +6600
- Maximillian Kieffer: +6600
- Ricardo Gouveia: +6600
- Ashley Chesters: +7000
- Joakim Lagergren: +7000
- Matthias Schmid: +7000
- Renato Paratore: +7500
- Alejandro Canizares: +8000
- Chase Hanna: +8000
- Lucas Bjerregaard: +8000
- Niall Kearney: +8000
- Oliver Farr: +8000
- Romain Langasque: +8000
- Darius van Driel: +10000
- Jorge Campillo: +10000
- Louis De Jager: +10000
- Marcus Helligkilde: +10000
- Wilco Nienaber: +10000
- Craig Howie: +12500
- Garrick Porteous: +12500
- Jack Senior: +12500
- Niklas Lemke: +12500
- Nino Bertasio: +12500
- Richard Karlberg: +12500
- Aaron Cockerill: +15000
- Adrien Saddier: +15000
- Clement Sordet: +15000
- Daniel Gavins: +15000
- Dave Coupland: +15000
- Josh Geary: +15000
- Julien Guerrier: +15000
- Lars van Meijel: +15000
- Lee Slattery: +15000
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist: +15000
- Steven Brown: +15000
- Gavin Green: +17500
- Matthew Baldwin: +17500
- Max Schmitt: +17500