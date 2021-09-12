2021 BMW PGA Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 BMW PGA Championship purse is set for $46 million, with 29 professional players who complete four rounds at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England, earning an official-money paycheck this week.
The winner's share of the BMW PGA Championship prize pool is at $1,333,330, with the second-place finisher taking home $888,880.
The BMW PGA Championship field is headed by Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Adam Scott and more.
This tournament started with 144 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week.
With more than 65 players making the cut, the European Tour adds money to the prize pool to make sure every player making the cut gets paid.
What else is on the line
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this event will earn 1,335 Race to Dubai points, which goes a long way in making the top 60 in the standings for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
Additionally, there are 64 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner of the tournament.
While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the European Tour. Winners of this event get a five-plus season exemption on the European Tour, berths into critical European Tour events for years to come.
2021 BMW PGA Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout
- 1. $1,333,330
- 2. $888,880
- 3. $500,800
- 4. $400,000
- 5. $339,200
- 6. $280,000
- 7. $240,000
- 8. $200,000
- 9. $179,200
- 10. $160,000
- 11. $147,200
- 12. $137,600
- 13. $128,800
- 14. $122,400
- 15. $117,600
- 16. $112,800
- 17. $108,000
- 18. $103,200
- 19. $99,200
- 20. $96,000
- 21. $92,800
- 22. $90,400
- 23. $88,000
- 24. $85,600
- 25. $83,200
- 26. $80,800
- 27. $78,400
- 28. $76,000
- 29. $73,600
- 30. $71,200
- 31. $68,800
- 32. $66,400
- 33. $64,000
- 34. $61,600
- 35. $60,000
- 36. $58,400
- 37. $56,800
- 38. $55,200
- 39. $53,600
- 40. $52,000
- 41. $50,400
- 42. $48,800
- 43. $47,200
- 44. $45,600
- 45. $44,000
- 46. $42,400
- 47. $40,800
- 48. $39,200
- 49. $37,600
- 50. $36,000
- 51. $34,400
- 52. $32,800
- 53. $31,200
- 54. $29,600
- 55. $28,000
- 56. $26,400
- 57. $24,800
- 58. $24,000
- 59. $23,200
- 60. $22,400
- 61. $21,600
- 62. $20,800
- 63. $20,000
- 64. $19,200
- 65. $18,400
