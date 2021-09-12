2021 BMW PGA Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 BMW PGA Championship purse is set for $46 million, with 29 professional players who complete four rounds at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the BMW PGA Championship prize pool is at $1,333,330, with the second-place finisher taking home $888,880.

The BMW PGA Championship field is headed by Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Adam Scott and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week.

With more than 65 players making the cut, the European Tour adds money to the prize pool to make sure every player making the cut gets paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 1,335 Race to Dubai points, which goes a long way in making the top 60 in the standings for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Additionally, there are 64 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner of the tournament.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the European Tour. Winners of this event get a five-plus season exemption on the European Tour, berths into critical European Tour events for years to come.

2021 BMW PGA Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

1. $1,333,330

2. $888,880

3. $500,800

4. $400,000

5. $339,200

6. $280,000

7. $240,000

8. $200,000

9. $179,200

10. $160,000

11. $147,200

12. $137,600

13. $128,800

14. $122,400

15. $117,600

16. $112,800

17. $108,000

18. $103,200

19. $99,200

20. $96,000

21. $92,800

22. $90,400

23. $88,000

24. $85,600

25. $83,200

26. $80,800

27. $78,400

28. $76,000

29. $73,600

30. $71,200

31. $68,800

32. $66,400

33. $64,000

34. $61,600

35. $60,000

36. $58,400

37. $56,800

38. $55,200

39. $53,600

40. $52,000

41. $50,400

42. $48,800

43. $47,200

44. $45,600

45. $44,000

46. $42,400

47. $40,800

48. $39,200

49. $37,600

50. $36,000

51. $34,400

52. $32,800

53. $31,200

54. $29,600

55. $28,000

56. $26,400

57. $24,800

58. $24,000

59. $23,200

60. $22,400

61. $21,600

62. $20,800

63. $20,000

64. $19,200

65. $18,400

